It’s Saturday morning at Texas A&M.

The Aggies, the college football team, are playing the Citadel Bulldogs. Before kick-off, I’m wandering through the tailgate.

I’m not actually interested in the game at all. I’m asking what the students think of President Trump.

“We promised no new wars… and here we are starting what could be another endless war.”

“I wish he would stop sending money to Israel.”

“I just want my egg prices to go down a little bit.”

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These are the words of male students - and they were the group that played a role in getting Trump to the White House.

In 2024, there was a 17-point swing towards the Republicans among 18-29-year-old voters, with Trump winning young men in particular by 14 points.

Now, in this week’s seismic midterm blue wave, the New York Times reported that the youth vote switched back to the left by more than 30 points, more than any other age group. In Texas, the Democrats won all the top statewide offices.

“He’s completely broken all those promises,” RJ Matos told me.

“I’m personally disappointed and a lot of people I talk to, they’re also disappointed. They’re mad, they’re confused, they’re angry about why he would lie to us.”

Conservative crisis

Matos, pictured below, is part of the Texas College Republicans at Texas A&M and says there are three camps in the party.

“There’s those people who are super pro-Maga,” he explained of the first faction.

“Then there’s a lot of people like me who still support him… but I’m definitely just extremely disappointed. And then there’s a third group of people who despise him.”

That final group is what worries some in the Republican establishment. Matos said they’ve become “super far right”. Individuals like “groypers” - followers of Nick Fuentes, an online figure who is a white nationalist and Holocaust denier.

When I asked those on campus who they want to run the party after Trump, some mentioned JD Vance, Marco Rubio, even RFK Jr. But there was another name.

“Who’s the Florida guy?” one man asked me.

“James Fishback?” I replied.

“James Fishback is a legend.”

‘The Florida guy’

This year, James Fishback ran in the Republican primary for Florida governor and came in third place. But as he told an audience at Texas State University (another college two hours from Texas A&M), if only under-50s had voted, he would have won.

Fishback is touring campuses spreading his message. He wants to end the H-1B visa programme, which allows companies to hire specialist workers from overseas. Fishback argues that means Indian and Chinese immigrants are getting jobs over American workers.

“Controversial opinion,” he said. “American jobs should be for Americans, not foreigners, period, end of story.”

It worked in this room of mainly men. One guy picked up the microphone during the Q&A and said: “You’re resonating with… young men… you’re speaking to something that no one else is speaking on.”

After the speech, I asked one attendant whether Fishback’s immigration policy wasn’t a little coded, whether he was really speaking to a pro-white agenda.

“Let me put it this way, they always say about the melting pot, ‘we can all come together’. I feel like naturally there is a lot of just division among groups. And it’s not that we hate each other. It’s just that we’re naturally different.”

Everyone I spoke to saw Fishback as the future of the party and was disappointed in Trump.

“Screw Maga. Maga is dead and Trump killed it,” one man said to me.

The radical right

Among the crowd at the Fishback event were men with “America First” hats. On the back were three initials: NJF. Nick Fuentes.

Critics say there is a lot of crossover between Fishback and Fuentes, and the Florida Republican Party has accused him of using racist and antisemitic language.

Fishback condemned Fuentes’ language, such as praising Hitler. But he said he was still “among the most influential figures for young Republicans today”.

I asked Fishback, pictured below, about his own language: “You said abortion is the Holocaust. I mean that is offensive and antisemitic. You have to be careful of language, don’t you?”

“I think the question ultimately is, whom are we answering to with language like this? Sixty-two million children have been aborted since Roe v Wade was wrongly decided in this country 50 years ago,” he replied.

“You know that there are disaffected young men out there,” I asked. “Do you need to pander to… extremist, rage-baity language?”

“It’s going to be up to the people to decide how they want to interpret things, but I’m a First Amendment guy. I don’t believe that the fear of something being offensive should lead us to let government censorship kick in or even allow us to self-censor.”

Where next?

Are Fishback or Fuentes really the future? I called up Jared Holt, a senior researcher at Open Measures, who looks at extremism online.

“James Fishback is arguably the most ambitious political candidate that comes from the ilk of Fuentes,” he said. Yes, his campaign in Florida failed, but he said “the worry is that this might signal more to come… I would not be surprised to see Fuentes attempt a run at president someday”.

Did he really think a far-right candidate could be a presidential nominee?

“The ideology when expressed explicitly… is unpopular. But we’ve seen through past elections that with just a little bit of window dressing, you can get voters to accept some of it… I would hope that American voters would reject this sort of thing, but you just never know with American politics. Sometimes the worst tendencies get traction.”

Indeed, one thing that struck me was how Fishback and his fans all talk of a long game. This isn’t really about the midterms. Many young conservatives spoke of waiting their turn, when their generation would be in control of the party or more dominant in politics.

Fuentes himself said it recently. He’s actually voting Democrat, not just because he is angry at the Trump administration, but he said: “We have to hurt Vance, we have to hurt Rubio politically, in the hopes that in 2027 when the primaries start, an outsider will enter the race and be favoured for being an outsider.”

I keep thinking about a conversation with a young Republican in Austin.

I asked the young man whether he would support the party if it went down a hard-right route.

“I think it would depend on what that hard right looks like,” he said.

“If it went down the antisemitic, Islamophobic, racist, Nick Fuentes-type, you wouldn’t be comfortable with that?” I asked.

“Words like antisemitic and Islamophobic and racist have been thrown around so much in my lifetime that they’ve kind of lost all meaning to me, unfortunately.”

President Trump lost heavily this November and that is music to the ears of those opposed to Maga. Some may now hope to move the Republican Party back to what it was like before Trump; others may want to try to recreate the 2024 Maga coalition.

But as I found out, there are others who want a different path, one that is even further to the right.

How Trump humiliation could open the door to a more extreme right

Presenter: Kiran Moodley / Producer/Camera: Harriet Tatham / Editor/Camera: Matthew Lucas / Motion Graphics: Ian Watkins / Series Producer: Kieron Bryan

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