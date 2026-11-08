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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
3h

This article confirms to me that Hooke's Law applies to multiple materials! Electorates are inherently malleable and those of us that have been around the block a bit have been tested beyond the point of proportionality.

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Rob's avatar
Rob
3h

Younger generations are learning fast that most politicians are liars and their promises in manifestos are at best wish lists, more often works of fiction and FRADULENT.

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