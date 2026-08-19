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Brittany's avatar
Brittany
Aug 19Edited

"He once got thrown off Twitch temporarily after suggesting to viewers that if they cared about Medicare, “you would kill (Republican senator) Rick Scott”. "

I beg that ya'll watch this phrase in context because this is exhausting. He was watching a video where Mike Johnson was talking about being tough on Medicare fraud, to which Hasan paused the video and said "If you actually cared about medicare fraud, you would kill Rick Scott." Rick Scott committed record levels of Medicaid fraud and then went on to be governor and then senator. ZERO repercussions for defrauding the american people, he was actually rewarded for it. So Hasan's comment was talking TO Mike Johnson in response to what he said. He was NOT instructing his viewers to kill a sitting congressperson.

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Kay Slade's avatar
Kay Slade
Aug 20

I think Bernie Saunders is a good pick as he is not up himself like Trump and he cares about people.

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