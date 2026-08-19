A socialist Trump? Left-wing influencer and streamer Hasan Piker thinks that is what America needs.

Piker is seen as a hugely influential and somewhat controversial figure. The self-proclaimed socialist has racked up some 11 million followers across Twitch, Instagram, YouTube and X - pretty eye-catching numbers for any mainstream Democratic politicians wanting to reach a broader and younger audience.

But broadcasting continuously (for marathon seven-hour stretches, seven days a week) he’s said some few extremely controversial things along the way, including that “America deserved 9/11” (a comment he quickly apologised for) and that Hamas is “a thousand times better” than Israel - comments that make many of the same politicians want to distance themselves.

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One high-profile figure who has embraced Piker is Abdul El-Sayed, pictured below - who is running for the Senate in Michigan after beating Hayley Stevens in the primary (despite being overwhelmingly outspent).

He says he doesn’t agree with everything that Piker says, but thinks the influencer opens up an enormous audience to more radical Democratic ideas including around free healthcare models, affordable housing and redistributing billionaire wealth.

With the rising influence of left-wing figures within the Democratic Party, we interviewed Piker on TrumpWorld, asking him about his ideas on how to fix America and take on Donald Trump. We also pressed him on those controversial comments.

‘Slip ups’

He admitted that he says things treated as “completely uncivil and very vulgar by the media” but said that he just speaks like a normal person, adding “I curse a lot”. Some of his comments had been taken out of context, he argued, others were wrong, but some were “slip-ups” amid hours and hours of speaking.

He once got thrown off Twitch temporarily after suggesting to viewers that if they cared about Medicare, “you would kill (Republican senator) Rick Scott”.

Reflecting on what he admits was a mistake, he says it was never a serious threat, that he abhors violence and should have talked about punishing the politician.

But you know who else speaks freely and slips up, he adds. “I think Donald Trump cut through the noise because he was so brash. He was vulgar. And people responded to that with - ‘yeah, I get what he’s trying to say and I don’t really care about this’.”

A ‘socialist Donald Trump’

Under Trump, Piker thinks America has taken a dark turn; that it is a broken society that needs fixing.

But he certainly seems able to appreciate why the President has been twice elected, pointing to “Trump’s bravado, his capacity to keep people paying attention to him”.

“I mean that’s how he was able to break down the Republican media ecosystem,” he says.

And in his view, “a socialist Donald Trump would move America in the appropriate direction”.

“I don’t necessarily know who can fill that role because the reality of the matter is we need an Obama-level orator, someone who’s charismatic but someone who is also very pragmatic because there’s obviously structural hurdles for socialists.”

Who could that be? Zohran Mamdani can’t run for President as he wasn’t born in the US. Piker mentions Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, although admits she’d face horrendous attacks, probably amplified by the fact that she is a woman.

Radical messaging

We also pressed him on his comments on Hamas, asking him why he doesn’t speak for the Palestinian people rather than the political group who perpetrated the horrors of October 7, and who have violently repressed dissent within Gaza.

Piker said he was defending the right of Palestinians living in a “hermetically sealed open air prison” and that pragmatically speaking Hamas were in charge - and he wanted the occupation to end.

He thinks that messaging will now resonate within the US, unlike in the past, alongside a left-wing economic offer - that feels every bit as radical as how Trump has taken over the Republicans and the right.

Hasan Piker: a ‘socialist Trump’ could reverse America’s ‘death spiral’

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