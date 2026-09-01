It was expected but has now been confirmed. The UK has just experienced its hottest summer on record, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

This summer has been astonishing in terms of the persistence and intensity of heat and will undoubtedly be etched into our memories for years to come.

The UK’s top five warmest summers have all occurred since 2003, and the infamous summer of 1976 is now our seventh-warmest summer, based on mean temperature.

The UK’s five warmest summers on record:

2026: 16.5C

2025: 16.1C

2018: 15.7C

2006: 15.7C

2003: 15.7C

The highest temperature recorded this summer was 38.1C, at Kew Gardens on 13 August, and 54 Met Office weather stations broke their all-time maximum temperature record this summer.

An early assessment by the UK Health Security Agency estimates that there were 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the two notable periods of hot weather in May and June.

Along with the heat has come prolonged dryness, with all of Wales and around 70 per cent of England officially in drought. Hosepipe bans have been widely introduced, water resources have been stretched, and wildfires have put firefighters under intense pressure.

Why so hot?

This summer has seen the jet stream sitting further north than usual, which has allowed high pressure to dominate our weather for most of the summer - bringing day after day of sunshine, dryness and building heat.

High pressure compresses air and pushes it towards the ground, causing it to warm further and dissipate clouds, increasing the amount of sunshine.

Secondly, with more hours of daylight than night at this time of year over Europe, there is a net-gain of heat energy each day – lifting temperatures further. There has also been some very hot air drifting in from mainland Europe at times.

Influence of climate change

Whilst the UK and Europe have always seen hot weather and heatwaves during the summer months, climate change - driven by the burning of fossil fuels - is making them more frequent, more intense and longer lasting.

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This year’s record-breaking summer has been made around 130 times more likely due to climate change, according to a rapid attribution study carried out by the Met Office.

In other words, climate change has significantly amplified the heat seen this summer, which in turn will have worsened drought impacts.

The UK wasn’t alone in seeing a scorching summer, with western Europe experiencing its hottest June and July on record, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

A very wet autumn?

September marks the start of meteorological autumn, and there are signs from long-range climate models that it could be notably wetter than average for the UK and western Europe – especially later autumn into early winter.

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This signal is likely due to the very strong, and potentially record-breaking, El Niño that is intensifying over the eastern Pacific Ocean.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern that causes sea surface temperatures to become warmer than average over the eastern Pacific – releasing huge amounts of heat energy into the atmosphere that alters weather patterns worldwide.

For some regions of the world this means drought, for others intense rain, but for the whole planet, it means a rise in global temperatures by around 0.2C. This additional warmth on top of the 1.4C of global warming driven by climate change will intensify extreme weather events around the world.

This means that 2027 is likely to be Earth’s hottest year on record and will offer a preview of the weather extremes we will have to deal with more often in future, unless greenhouse gas emissions are drastically reduced.

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