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Jeremy Hunter's avatar
Jeremy Hunter
8d

Thank you, great article. Although would suggest even if GHG emissions are completely stopped (and I think that is higher than highly unlikely) the heating will continue for decades as a result of their latent effect. Our past emission’s has future heat locked in.

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EPM's avatar
EPM
8d

Thank you LD

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