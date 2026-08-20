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Alice E's avatar
Alice E
Aug 20

I find it more than a bit bonkers that at the same time the UK Government is publishing documents stating we will have a 5bn litre / day shortfall in available water, we are building houses of cards propped up by the Treasury which have done away with the 5% risk retention rule and are liable to suffer imminent cascade failure before they even need to consume our non-existent water resources. How is it that data - centres will be provided with clean water when 97% of UK rivers are hideously polluted and we cannot even provide it to our population and the creatures we share this land with ? We are killing ourselves and all around us softly in persuit of a mirage, in what will soon be a desert.

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William Clare's avatar
William Clare
Aug 20

All evidence seems to support the opinion that the whole infrastructure of the UK is under enormous pressure for the failure of successive governments. On top of that it is clear that data centres put a massive strain on almost all local facilities. Yet the apparent benefits of these enormous technical behemoth cannot yet be clarified.

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