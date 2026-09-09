It is probably one of the more controversial bills to come before Parliament: The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, shortened by just about everyone to the ‘assisted dying bill’.

Introduced as a Private Members’ Bill, it failed after a group of peers tabled hundreds of amendments, leading to accusations of a filibuster. True or not, it did run out of time.

Now it is being reintroduced by Labour MP Lauren Edwards and it will return to the Commons for a second reading on Friday.

This bill proposes allowing adults in England or Wales who are terminally ill, have mental capacity and are expected to die within six months, to request and be provided with assistance to end their own life. It includes safeguards and protections.

It is essentially the same, and its supporters have said that, should the Lords try something similar, they would be prepared to invoke the Parliament Act, which would mean any House of Lords decision could be overridden.

The power has only been used seven times since 1911 - and never for a Private Members’ Bill, according to the Hansard Society.

But ask both sides and neither is certain what will happen on Friday. On the third reading of the last bill, it was a majority of only 23.

Assisted dying and palliative care

The Prime Minister has already told MPs that he will not cast a vote to avoid influencing the debate.

But he also said in July that it would be very challenging to introduce assisted dying before palliative care and social care provisions were improved.

The campaign group Dignity in Dying says one should not be exclusive of the other.

And it says that Freedom of Information (FoI) data - albeit limited - shows that even people receiving specialist palliative care have attempted to or have taken their own lives.

Sarah Wooton, the group’s chief executive, said that, while palliative care was an enormous benefit and there should be further investment in it, what was actually needed was greater investment in palliative care - and also the opportunity to choose at the end of life.

She said the FoI data showed that, even with the best hospice care, dying people were still choosing to end their lives in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

Labour MP Ashley Dalton, pictured below, is living with incurable secondary cancer and is critical that the bill has not been substantially changed.

She said: “It’s not about the concept of assisted dying. It’s about that bill and whether or not it’s adequate. And people like me with a terminal illness, you know, I think we deserve the best that that law can be, and I don’t think it’s anywhere near.”

Malcolm and Valda’s story

Since 2015, it is estimated that 600 Britons have had an assisted death in Switzerland (some will have been from Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to Dignity in Dying, but the vast majority are from England and Wales).

Malcolm Macdonald’s wife Valda, who had multiple sclerosis, had always said she would not go to Switzerland because of the fear he would be arrested on his return.

Instead, Valda, 74, was found unconscious in her wheelchair at their home in Frome, Somerset, at the end of April. It was less than a week since the assisted dying bill had fallen. It will be up to the coroner to decide if she took her own life.

When Malcolm came into the living room that morning, he found a folder with letters addressed to their son and to himself.

Yet after she was taken to hospital, he was arrested, held in a cell for twelve and a half hours and released on bail with the condition the police had to accompany him and their son to her hospital bedside.

‘Very little privacy and dignity’

Sitting in their dining room, Malcolm looked distressed as he described that moment.

“I mean, we were trying to say our goodbyes and the police were with us there and she was dying,” he said.

“We had very little privacy and dignity. Not only that, but the police accompanied us while we had lengthy, heartbreaking, distressing discussions with the doctors about how Val should be treated, if at all.”

Valda Macdonald died on May 4 and the charges against her husband were dropped.

Avon and Somerset Police said once they had reviewed the situation they made the decision to take no further action the following day and they extended their condolences to the family.

So, why is Malcolm speaking now? Because he said Valda was upset the assisted dying bill failed just days before she was found unconscious.

“She specifically said in her note that if there had been legislation on assisted dying, she wouldn’t have felt obliged to act in this secretive way,” he said.

“She would choose where to die, when to die, and it would be organised by a medical expert who would be able to ensure that her death was a peaceful one.”

Assisted dying bill faces knife-edge vote in UK Parliament

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment