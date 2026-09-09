Channel 4 News

Channel 4 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
1h

This was never part of the manifesto and there are far more pressing issues to manage affecting many more people in society.

On a personal note I do not support capital punishment because I do not believe the state has a right to kill its own citizens, especially where mistakes are often made. For that same reason I do not support this bill where the Hippocratic oath is meant to save and prolong life not take it.

Reply
Share
Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
4h

Regrettably, the House of Lords has not been given sufficient time to discharge its duties and put proper legislative safeguards in place. Instead, MPs are being asked to vote on a dog’s breakfast of a bill that is perilously unfit for purpose and dangerous in ways that are unimaginable to the average UK citizen.

The public may view the choice as reasonable and straightforward: for or against offering those with a terminal illness the legal right to end their lives with dignity. It’s not that simple! The bill being presented to MPs on Friday is inadequately powered, rendering the choice as: for or against permitting assisted dying at all costs and above all other public interests.

If there is one bitter lesson we should have learned from the EU referendum 10 years ago, it’s that highly complex issues cannot be distilled into a single, binary choice. Our elected members deserve to be presented with a bill that is fully developed and worthy of their time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Channel 4 News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture