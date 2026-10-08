By Georg von Harrach

Pools of water stood melancholically across the grey paved plaza of the Chancellery as Andy Burnham arrived in Berlin earlier this afternoon.

“It feels very British,” the Prime Minister was overheard saying cheerfully as German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, pointed out the miserable weather.

The rain had at least stopped for the two leaders to take a circuitous inspection of the troops. When Burnham veered off in the wrong direction, Merz was there to steer him back, narrowly averting the two colliding.

That’s what allies are for after all.

You’re reading the latest edition of FourGround, a bespoke newsletter brought to you by Channel 4 News’ experienced journalists reporting on the ground from locations across the world.

Embattled Chancellor meets new PM

The embattled Chancellor - fighting the encroaching far-right Alternative for Germany party and persistent rumours within his own ranks that he should be replaced - was for once looking like the experienced statesman.

Burnham, only 80 days in the job as PM, is more of a novice.

It’s Burnham’s first official visit to Germany, Europe’s economic and military spending powerhouse, and the optics are important.

In a dangerous world, Britain and Germany want to be seen as working, and walking, in lockstep.

A new partnership

Ahead of the visit, Downing Street said that a new joint partnership would allow for “sharing information, and coordinating action to monitor, deter and disrupt threats”.

The Chancellery said the ratification of the German-British Friendship Treaty, signed by Merz and Keir Starmer last year, would be the “highlight” of Burnham’s visit.

“Through this act, both nations are sending a clear signal of their commitment to deepening their partnership and fostering close cooperation within Europe,” the Chancellor’s office said.

Credit: Carsten Koall/dpa via AP

Recent threats in both the UK and Germany have underlined the importance of doing so.

Drones discovered

In August, several drones, with at least one carrying explosives, were discovered at Leipzig Airport. German authorities subsequently blamed Russia for a suspected bomb attack.

And last month, Burnham said that he believed Iran had played a part in an incident involving masked men close to the RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire.

In both cases, it is not entirely clear whether the alleged incidents were foiled more by luck or intelligence.

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Earlier this week, the head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service, August Hanning, was arrested for alleged treason and espionage.

Today, a Royal Navy sailor appeared in court, charged with offences under the National Security Act. He is accused of spying for a foreign country, understood to be Russia.

It is a glimpse at the number of cases the security services in both countries are dealing with right now.

Leaving the EU

Since Britain left the European Union, security cooperation has become more cumbersome, according to experts.

“Great Britain unfortunately left the European Union, but we are at least establishing a bilateral agreement, this treaty, which encompasses many aspects of cooperation,” said Merz.

It also comes as Burnham has thrown open the doors for the UK to reconsider its relationship with the EU, including the possibility of rejoining.

An EU diplomat told me that that idea had been “generally positively received” among the remaining 27 member states, including in Berlin.

‘We see Russia testing us’

There is no doubt that in security terms, working closer together with the UK is widely supported.

Danish intelligence officials recently warned that there is a “low but increasing risk that Russia will carry out limited military attacks against a Nato country”.

An invasion attempt can no longer be ruled out, they added.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, pictured below, said the biggest concern right now was the type of hybrid attacks seen in Leipzig.

“We see Russia testing us across Europe. Airspace violations, arson, sabotage, and of course the Russian hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport in August.

“While we see no imminent military attack against Nato, we must be prepared for Russia’s campaign of hostile actions against Allies to continue. We must all remain vigilant,” he urged.

Responding to Trump

Europe coming closer together - and increasing defence spending - was also a demand, and is a reaction to US President Donald Trump.

The Americans have reportedly signalled an intent to pull out up to a third - 25,000 - of their troops currently stationed in Europe.

European defence sources euphemistically call it “burden shifting”.

At the weekend, US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, said the Trump administration was looking at placing at least some of those troops in Central and South America, where the US has a campaign against drug cartels.

“In challenging times, and they are challenging times, we need the highest quality collaboration with our closest partners,” said Burnham.

The UK and Germany were facing hybrid threats “on a regular basis”.

“It makes sense to face these threats together and to support each other in countering them,” the Prime Minister added.

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