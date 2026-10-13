The concept of cameras capturing us in everyday life is something we’re used to.

There are millions of CCTV cameras in the UK. Think of the self checkout at the supermarket, the doorbell camera or scanners at the airport.

But a camera monitoring system called Oxevision is being used in half of NHS mental health trusts in England to capture images inside a patient’s bedroom.

It’s being scrutinised at the Lampard Inquiry, a landmark mental health inquiry where concerns have been raised about whether it’sbeing used to replace trained professionals. And there are also worries about privacy, dignity and human rights.

We started this report by speaking to ‘Loretta’, who asked to remain anonymous because she still currently works in the NHS. She’s worked in mental health for more than a decade and when Oxevision was first introduced where she worked she raised concerns about privacy and consent.

‘So distressed’

Sending those concerns to bosses, she helped force changes in how it was allowed to be used.

But a year later she became mentally unwell and was detained herself. She claimed Oxevision was used in her care, despite saying no when she was asked for her consent.

She was so distressed that she refused to sleep in the bedroom and instead slept in the shower to not be under the gaze of the technology.

“[That’s] the only place you’re not filmed. I remember having to move my mattress into the bathroom and that was difficult for me to do because the bathroom was so small and the showers go on every couple of hours. So I was being rained on by a shower and sleeping in there because they wouldn’t turn off,” she said.

We put her concerns to LIO Health, the company behind Oxevision. Laura Couzens, pictured below, who is head of patient safety, said:

“We fully support an explicit consent model, and it’s important that patients’ views and choices are respected,” she told me.

When asked whether it followed up with the NHS on whether that consent model was being followed, she said: “So, as I’ve previously said, we are the manufacturer of the technology. We don’t tell organisations how they should use this.

“The organisations and clinicians are best placed in how the technology is used within clinical practice.”

‘Never designed to replace nurses’

We were invited into LIO Health where we were the first journalists to be shown a demonstration of the technology.

A screen showed patient beds, then green, yellow or red depending on the alert. The technology allows you to select individual patients and check their vital signs. A video pops up for 15 seconds, and their pulse and breathing rate is taken.

“Oxevision was never designed to replace nurses or meaningful patient engagement. Technology can’t replace a conversation, a clinical assessment, or that therapeutic relationship,” Couzens said.

“But what it does do is it assists staff by providing that additional information about a patient’s wellbeing, by alerts to staff in relation to situations that may need more attention.”

‘No one’s learning from it’

The Lampard Inquiry has heard four people who died had Oxevision mentioned in their inquests.

Elise Sebastian, 16, died on an inpatient ward. It was found that staff didn’t adequately check on her and her Oxevision monitor was muted.

Her mother Victoria told us: “I left the hospital without my baby. And no one’s learning from it.

Why does she not matter? Like, why does she not matter?”

Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust apologised for failings in Elise’s care and said an independent review was underway.

Inquiry chair Baroness Lampard, pictured above, has to weigh up both sides of this. The technology company says this saves lives and gives staff another way of monitoring vulnerable patients. And bereaved families, patients with lived experience and campaigners say the intrusion of privacy, the concerns around consent and potential impinging on human rights means this can not be used in its current form.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the Government “is committed to ensuring that lessons are learned from the Lampard Inquiry to improve patient safety”.

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