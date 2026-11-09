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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
10h

Buy-in is critical - but is an in-person attendance of 100,000 really necessary? I would love to know what the carbon footprint of this global conference is.

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Trish🇬🇧's avatar
Trish🇬🇧
8h

Why do you think Trump is so against renewable energy - he and Putin would have no leverage over us.

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