They are talking about 100,000 people attending this vast conference over the next fortnight.

This COP, perhaps more than any previous 30 COPs, feels a tad overwhelmed by wider events.

The announcement from the UN Environment Programme in recent weeks that the cherished goal of the historic Paris COP Agreement 11 years ago - of holding global temperature rise to 1.5 Celsius above pre-industrial levels - is now lost.

The fact that key leaders of polluting nations are staying away more than in recent years is not a good sign.

And then there are the co-hosts of Turkey and Australia, who want to make pleasing sounds about electrifying the world, but don’t want to talk about their continuing love affair with coal.

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And then there’s the British. In recent years, since the Glasgow COP, the Brits have had a fair claim to be among the world leaders in climate diplomacy. It’s true we’ve done more to decarbonise our economy than most.

British delegation

But then comes Andy Burnham. No sooner has he greenlighted a major gas field in the North Sea, Jackdaw, now he’s rumoured to be making a major U-turn on the government push for more electric vehicles.

Perhaps they calculate that people see how much cheaper EVs are and so the market will sew that one up, but the optics are bizarre.

So when the British delegation arrives here tomorrow, they’ll find tough questions from the media and from negotiating partners, puzzled by their stance.

And lurking in the shadows is the coming Rosebank decision about drilling a major new oilfield in the North Atlantic.

But then again, there are silver linings against these dark clouds.

Trump and Putin

The ballot box detonation of Trump and Maga infuses this vast conference with renewed vigour.

True the US government isn’t here, but the Americans still have a large “we are all in” pavilion demonstrating state by state commitment to clean, green energy and the transition away from oil, gas and coal. Now underwritten by congressional mandate.

Indeed, in a way, it can be argued Trump and Putin between them have done more to turn the world away from declining fossil fuels than any green campaigner.



The violent actions of both devastatingly demonstrate the grim economics of supply and demand pricing. Meanwhile the money flowing to renewable energy now dwarfs that of fossil coal, oil and gas.

So, as ever, you need to look at the markets, perhaps much more than the decisions, the pledges, the promises, the hot air of a COP.

‘Electrification’

This year the theme will be electrification, electrification, electrification, and on that the statistics globally are encouraging as individual households, pension funds and businesses large and small realise that aligning their bottom line with cheap renewable energy is a no brainer.

So here in the vast plenary sessions there will be a move towards a world achieving 35% clean green energy generation across the coming decade.

How much a conference can actually lead to genuine implementation and action remains opaque and hotly debated. But we can say this. When the historic Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, the world was staring at a coming global temperature rise of 4 Celsius: in a word, catastrophe.

The UN Environment Programme now says the world will see at least a 1.8 Celsius rise. It would have been higher without the Paris Agreement, but in their words “There are no good outcomes above 1.5C.”



That rise will of course be disastrous, even though it sounds small. It is going to cost us billions, as we already know, because it already is.

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The past 12 years have individually been the warmest on record, says the World Meteorological Society, the past four years being the top four.

The global average surface temperature for January-September 2026 was about 1.47 °Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

Ask a UK cereals farmer after one of the worst harvests on record with weeks of drought and temperatures breaking (again) more records.

Or someone from Nepal affected by lethal glacial melt and collapse, caused by climate breakdown, caused in turn by fossil fuel pollution.

The aim here is to bring down any rise in global temperatures to make breaking the Paris goal hopefully temporary, as electrification grows at its current exponential rate.

‘Pessimism and optimism’

Gone are the days when climate sceptics would say it’s pointless for Europe to act when the big polluters, like the US, China and India, are doing so little.

That has not been true for many years now, as the rollout of renewables across India and China matches the scale of their pollution. Chinese CO2 pollution is now coming down month by month.

Solar panels in China

So if you think this gives an impression of pessimism and optimism in a confusing mix, you’ve pretty much got the tone of things down here in Antalya on Turkey’s southern coast.

The key takeaway, though, is simply this: the needs of the planet and the needs of the human energy crisis have never been so aligned.

For life, for humans, we have to cut down our use of fossil fuels as fast as possible.

And while the human energy crisis and its causes are wholly political, the need to move on from polluting fossil fuel is wholly scientific: the effect of pollution is simply about measurement, not argument.



Doing something about it is where the politics, and so the COP, come under the spotlight.

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