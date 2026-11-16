By Georg von Harrach

Five European countries have announced that they will send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda after reaching an agreement in principle with the central African country.

In a deal with Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Greece, migrants, who have had their right to asylum rejected, could be sent to Rwanda to seek a new life.

The model differs from the now defunct British scheme to send migrants to Rwanda while their asylum applications were processed.

Announcing the outline of a deal in Vienna this afternoon, Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, pictured at the top, said “we need to take back control of our borders”.

Ministers would not be drawn on the number of migrants involved or the cost, which they insisted were still under negotiation.

Pilot phase

Some reports suggest a pilot phase could involve up to 100 migrants, but Frederiksen said it would put off a much bigger number - in the “thousands” - from making the attempt to try to get to Europe in the first place.

Standing alongside European ministers at the press conference, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said migrants would be given the option to settle in Rwanda or volunteer to return to their home country.

Unlike the British scheme, which saw dedicated facilities built in Kigali, Nduhungirehe said migrants from the five EU member states would not be “kept in a camp or a dedicated area, they will be integrated in our society”.

But the details still need to be finalised.

Denmark’s Immigration Minister, Morten Bødskov, said he hoped the full agreement could be completed “within the next few months”, with the aim of sending the first set of migrants to Rwanda before the end of 2027.

‘Safe third country’

Under EU rules, it was previously only possible for member states to send failed asylum seekers to a country where they have some kind of family connection and one with which the EU, or a member state, had a bilateral agreement, if they refused to return home voluntarily.

But under the terms of a new European law, which only recently came into force, migrants can be sent to a designated “safe third country”, even if it is a country with which the migrant has no previous connection.

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According to data from the European Commission, 28% of all non-EU migrants “ordered to leave” actually did so last year.

An estimated 350,000 failed asylum seekers neither voluntarily left nor could be forced to do so.

The EU has been signing more so-called readmission agreements, including one with Nigeria last week. But many countries refuse to take migrants back or - like war-torn Syria - are not in a position to do so.

Tougher stance

Immigration has become a political hot potato across Europe with governments under pressure - particularly from right wing parties - to take a tougher stance.

In the first 10 months of this year, there were around 110,000 attempts to illegally enter the EU, according to the EU’s border agency, Frontex. That’s down 29% on last year, but the numbers are still seen as too high.

Before the announcement, Human Rights Watch said the Rwanda scheme was a “deceitful misnomer” to send migrants to a country where they have never set foot.

“Paying Kigali to host a deportation program would not only cause suffering and harm to those deported, it would finance and provide political leverage to a government responsible for serious human rights abuses at home and abroad,” said Clementine de Montjoye.

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The EU’s Return Regulation requires that deals “may only be concluded with a third country where international human rights standards and principles in accordance with international law, including the principle of non-refoulement, are respected”.

But the regulation is untested and many expect the scheme to end up in court. In the past that has put paid to other similar schemes.

Huge political pressure

The British government previously reached a deal worth £715 million to send migrants to Rwanda while their asylum claims were being assessed in the UK.

The UK paid for asylum facilities to be built in Rwanda that could house up to 200 people per year at Hope Hostel in Kigali.

After facing hurdles from the European Court of Human Rights and huge political pressure, the scheme was dropped when Labour came to power.

Meanwhile, Italy has struggled with its deal to send migrants to Albania, with court cases forcing the Italian government, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, pictured below, to move the goalposts.

But only a handful of migrants have ended up there.

Other countries to follow suit?

Meloni has called it an “innovative solution” that set the precedent for the change in European law.

The Italian scheme is set to cost taxpayers €653 million over five years.

The European Commission said that it “welcomed” the initiative taken by five member states to work towards a deal with Rwanda which it said had been taken following “careful preparatory work, including with regard to ensuring respect for human rights and the close cooperation with UN agencies”.

The Rwandan government said it believed other countries would likely follow suit and accept migrants from Europe once the concept was proven to be a success.

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