It’s 3am, and they’ve just had an urgent message telling them to get to the beach.

We’re on the main road to Hardelot on France’s Opal Coast, about an hour from Calais.

We’re following a group of families - in their hands, some carry a fluorescent orange clue that hints at the day trip ahead. Mums with babies, Dads pushing prams. Young men trying to track a route on their phones.

In the pitch black they are all rushing to make it onto an overcrowded dinghy and sail across the waters to England.

I want to understand why they would take such a risk and I’m following their journey, along with producer Marios and cameraman Ed.

You’re reading the latest edition of FourGround, a bespoke newsletter brought to you by Channel 4 News’ experienced journalists reporting on the ground from locations across the world.

We’ve been tipped off that a boat is about to leave and hope to film it. But this is a vast beach and we realise we are still a couple of miles away. We start to sprint across the wet sand. Surely by the time we get there, we will have missed it.

In fact, we needn’t have worried. The drama that unfolds next is astonishing. And it all takes a lot longer than you might imagine.

‘ Safety and schooling’

We are guided by the shouting. And by the bright beam of a police helicopter overhead. Eventually, I see a group of women wading out into the waves, some clutching their children. The water is freezing.

Coming towards them, an inflatable black boat that already looks overcrowded. This isn’t its first stop, it has travelled up the coast collecting passengers along the way.

Among those waiting to board, I speak to Naseem from Afghanistan. On his shoulders, he is carrying his three-year-old daughter - and his hopes for her future. He mentions the two words I will hear again and again, and which many of us take for granted. Safety and schooling.

I’m surprised by how many families there are. While overall boat crossings have fallen, the proportion of children onboard has risen. Over the past year, around 5,000 made the voyage.

Some of the people reach the boat and start trying to climb on as it bobs about. It isn’t easy. But they are clearly desperate and determined to make it. There is shouting and pushing and shoving.

“Come, come come,’ somebody calls. I watch one man lose his grip, he’s about to fall in when two people on the boat grab him by the trousers and heave him up. It is harrowing to watch.

New deal with France

Something else that surprises me - just how many French officials are also on the beach, monitoring what’s happening. Overhead, there’s the helicopter. Behind us, two police cars. At the water’s edge, three lifeguards. None of them intervene.

The helicopter’s beam shines down on the boat, without which it would be impossible to see in this darkness. There are also three rescue ships circling the dingy. They are from the SNMS, the equivalent of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), run by volunteers, part-funded by the French government.

As Ed films them, he records two volunteers throwing lifejackets onto the dinghy.

The British government has just signed a new deal with the French worth half a billion pounds over three years, to help stop these crossings.

“I’ve watched your officers standing by, why can’t they stop the boats?” I ask Yoann Engeset. A police officer who patrolled these beaches for ten years, Yoann is now a union rep.

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“As soon as the people go out into the water,” he tells me. “It’s very difficult because it’s so dangerous. The police can’t do it. A lot of migrants can’t swim, so if they fall out of a boat they start to panic, even in 50cm of water and they can drown.”

Yoann insists the police have had success further north, telling me “we have managed to lock down Calais and stopped many boats,” but they need more resources from the British if they are to police the vast coastline of France.

The French say around 185 boats have been intercepted since the summer.

But smugglers are now instructing migrants to move along the coast, some as far south as Normandy. The crossing from there to the UK takes much longer and is far more dangerous. In September, two boats made it to Gosport, leading to protests in the town.

Parallel world

It’s clear that policing alone won’t stop the boats.

I meet Yoann in Le Touquet, about 60km from Calais. It’s known for its beautiful coastline, popular with Brits. But away from its Parisian style boutiques, there is a parallel world. A new, transient migrants corridor.

You won’t see these men and women in the pretty town centre. They know not to venture there, in case they are picked up by the police. And so, they stay hidden, camping out in the nearby woods until they get a call telling them when they can try a boat.

I arrange to meet a group of them at their camp. There are people from across the world. Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, India, Pakistan, Turkey. Many are destitute, and rely on charities for food and water.

I notice a young girl sitting on the floor with her brother and go over to speak to them.

“I’m waiting to see if I can get any medicine for my Dad, he is sick,“ she tells me in perfect English. Her name is Asma, she is just ten years old.

“I want to be a doctor,” she says. Her brother is eight. The family fled Iraq and they’ve been camping out for about a month.

I ask her what it’s like camping out. “It’s scary. There are other families, but there are also lots of boys, and I don’t know them. I hear noises in the night and it’s frightening.”

Asma wanted to show me her tent, but says we aren’t allowed in the woods. “It’s too dangerous, there has been some fighting.”

Taking risks

I just can’t imagine my own children having to camp out like this and then having to get onto a boat. I ask Asha’s mum about the risk she’s taking, bringing the children on this journey.

She explains they had to flee their home because they no longer felt safe. The children could no longer go to school. “I just want them to have a good future.”

Having spent time with those hoping to make it to England, the thing that comes across is just how desperate people are. Some are fleeing brutal regimes, such as the young men I meet from Iran who say they were targeted for taking part in the recent uprisings.

Others are escaping war, like the women I meet from Sudan. Others admit they are economic migrants, such as a couple who tell me they lost everything in an earthquake that hit Turkey in 2023.

Unless we solve these issues, we may never stop the boats.

A Home Office spokesperson said:

“Small boat crossings are down significantly. We have recorded the lowest number of summer arrivals since 2020 and joint efforts with international partners have prevented over 50,000 crossing attempts since the election.

“But we must go further, which is why we are boosting the number of officers on the ground in France and removing the pull factors drawing people here through illegal and dangerous routes.”

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