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Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
12h

The theft of precious objects from museums are thefts from us all because these are unique pieces of our cultural and artistic history, the legacy of our origins and personal stories. It is no different from being mugged on the street and having our phone with personal pictures and messages stolen or having our home burgled of our grandmother’s jewellry. The question is who commissions these crimes? The idle rich who already have stolen from us every day by selfishly accumulating wealth? One imagines so.

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Black Arts's avatar
Black Arts
9h

Another problem caused by gross inequality of income. Unable to buy the art they desire the wealthy have it stolen to order. Unable to make ends meet the poor resort to a life of crime. Realising crime can pay well leads to it becoming an organised business that does pay either its suppliers or tax.

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