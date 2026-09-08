By Georg von Harrach

Shortly before sunrise this morning in the town of Cagnes-sur-Mer on the French Riviera an alarm started ringing.

According to the town’s mayor, within five minutes, the local police were on the scene of the Renoir Museum, the artist’s picturesque home until his death in 1919.

But it was too late.

Thieves had made off with four paintings worth an estimated €9 million. Luckily, two of the four pictures were subsequently found abandoned in the palatial villa gardens.

But the other two are still missing.

Wake-up call

It is the latest in what is starting to feel like a spate of high-profile thefts, including an audacious daytime heist at the Louvre last year, when an estimated €88 million worth of jewels were taken.

The view of the broken first floor window briefly became the latest must-see Paris tourist attraction in a huge embarrassment to the most visited museum in the world.

A report by the French audit office has since suggested that fewer than half of the Louvre’s 400 exhibition rooms had CCTV and security systems were woefully out of date. An overhaul is now underway.

Perhaps it was a wake-up call.

The Palace of Versailles this year introduced a €5 ticket surcharge for non-EU visitors in part to pay for its security upgrades.

And the French Government has announced a 33-point action plan to protect more than 3,000 vulnerable museums, monuments and churches.

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But not before a celtic gold torc had been stolen from a museum in Burgundy. And now this latest theft at the Renoir Museum.

But France is not the only victim.

New pattern of theft

Last month, two men stole a €4 million diamond necklace from Vienna’s Museum of Applied Arts in broad daylight.

Four Renaissance masterpieces by Antonello da Messina, valued at up to €80 million, were stolen from a museum in Messina in Sicily.

And in Spain, 59 prehistoric exhibits were stolen in less than four minutes from the Museum of Villena in Alicante.

Thieves made off with the vast majority of a 3,000-year-old collection, including priceless gold bracelets, bowls and amber jewellery.

Three silver vessels, an earring and a ritual crown were amongst the treasures reportedly dropped as robbers made a quick exit.

The European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol, warned in a report last month that there appears to be a new pattern of museum theft: More violent, more targeted and involving a new generation of thieves.

Police forces are trying to push back. With mixed results.

Constant battle

At the European Serious and Organised Crime Centre in the Hague, there is a dedicated unit tracking culture crimes.

In a joint operation last year, Europol, along with law enforcement in Albania, France, Germany, Greece, Italy and the UK, brought down a Bulgarian-based criminal network.

More than 3,000 artefacts, many dating back to antiquity, were seized by police.

The latest attacks on museums shows that it is a constant battle.

“Museum thefts are becoming more aggressive, with offenders using tools like sledgehammers, explosives, and firearms to breach premises and intimidate staff,” Europol warns.

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“Thieves are increasingly focusing on precious metals, gemstones, and culturally significant artefacts, driven by high market demand and ease of illicit resale.”

‘Attack on heritage and culture’

Criminals are also making use of technology, to recruit through social media, use hacking to bypass digital security systems and make highly convincing counterfeit copies of artworks.

But tech can also help in detection.

In some of the high-profile cases, including the Louvre, there have been arrests, but in all cases many items remain unrecovered.

Keeping precious artefacts safe is an expensive business.

I understand that the Bayeux Tapestry, currently on display at the British Museum, has an insurance value of €960 million.

“Robbing a museum is an attack on the heritage of the French people and our culture,” said the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, Bryan Masson.

“In the face of organised networks, securing our museums must become a national priority.”

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