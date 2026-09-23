There has perhaps been no bigger challenge to British diplomats than how to deal with Donald Trump: a US President who likes to approach foreign policy in a bombastic, swashbuckling manner, often framing even relationships with allies in a combative way.

As one historian remarked this week, Trump tends to approach global affairs as if he is a predator, supremely confident of his upper hand as he eyes up his prey.

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That was on show for the President’s speech to the UN yesterday, in which he threatened to “annihilate” Iran’s Islamic Republic, slammed Cuba as a “failed state”, suggested Mexico was “controlled by enemy cartels”, and let rip about the United Nations itself - as “globalists” - who he claimed were allowing the greatest cultures on earth to be destroyed by mass immigration.

Diplomatic dance

For Prime Minister Andy Burnham - that was the stage setting - for his turn at the fast-paced and unpredictable diplomatic dance demanded by this unique US president; a dance that spun his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, out of all control after early attempts at sycophancy made way for an angry Trump’s relentless attacks.

Could Burnham do better? The new PM had one advantage this week in New York. In 2026, Trump cut a more isolated figure than even a year earlier, arguably weakened by falling popularity at home, and global anger at the economic fallout of his Iran war.

Perhaps that explains that while the President did not hold back with his clearest adversaries, and made clear his zero-sum gain view of the world (declaring “to the victor belong the spoils” in relation to a massive oil deal with Venezuela) - he was somewhat more muted when it came to age-old allies.

There was no mention of Canada, despite such sharp tensions in recent weeks, only praise for NATO, some grudging respect for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and no significant mention of his frustration about the UK and others failing to support his Iran war.

Avoiding serious damage

For Burnham then, an opportunity to perform a more delicate dance, maintaining a warm tone during his bilateral meeting with Trump - while setting out some of the UK’s diverging policies like sanctioning illegal Israeli settlements.

That allowed the twist the new PM wanted to deliver, avoiding any serious damage to critical intelligence or economic ties, while appearing a little bolder politically. But can it last?

In truth, it will be hugely difficult, not least as military threats escalate.

Trump’s rhetoric on Iran did not suggest a cooling of the situation in the Middle East, even with American officials apparently meeting Iranian counterparts at the UN. And for all his optimism on a coming deal in Russia, the reality on the ground suggests that is a distant prospect.

As the President of Latvia told me, his fear was of Vladimir Putin intensifying attacks on Ukraine this Autumn, and not coming to the table to discuss a resolution.

Economic impact

As the wars continue, the impact on economies the world over, including Britain’s, will only increase, leaving Burnham with an even bigger headache when he comes to present a new Budget next month.

What will he say to Trump then? And will the President still be playing nicely as the consequences of his political decisions unfold?

There are good reasons that UK PMs prefer to avoid confrontations with US Presidents, and Burnham appears to be sticking to that line.

But isn’t this a little reminiscent of the fairytale the Emperor’s New Clothes? European leaders all believe that the US is no longer the trustworthy partner it once was. But none of them will say that to Trump himself.

No wonder the President believes his own hype, when everyone he meets seems determined to feed it.

Was Trump’s UN speech less fiery than usual?

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