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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
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Trump's speech to the UN shows he is well aware he's entering the lame duck phase of his presidency. It still leaves plenty of scope for aberration, but the end is in sight if the American electorate was to exercise that choice at the ballot box.

All Andy Burnham needs to do is sit tight and concentrate on the defence of the nation and domestic policy for the next two years. He can't predict what Trump is going to do on any given day, but if he wants to remain in No 10 come 2029, he can show collaborative leadership with other world premiers to contain the collateral damage. The special relationship will endure, however vehemently Trump wishes to test it.

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