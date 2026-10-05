By Georg von Harrach

Spain’s centre-left socialist Prime Minister has announced that a snap general election will be held next month after weeks of speculation.

It is a huge gamble for Pedro Sánchez. His party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), has been in second place in the polls for more than three years.

In the last election, in 2023, the socialists came second, behind the conservative centre-right Partido Popular (PP). But Sanchez, pictured below, was able to form a minority government with the support of regional pro-independence parties.

Partido Popular has been taunting him ever since.

“Finally, the Spanish will decide,” said PP’s leader Alberto Núñez, pictured below, on social media this morning, reacting to Sanchez’s decision to go to the polls.

Refusing to bend the knee to Trump

On the international stage, the Prime Minister has something of a celebrity status for taking what he sees as a strong, principled stand and for refusing to bend the knee to President Trump.

In March, Sanchez rejected an American request to use military bases in Spain for US airstrikes against Iran. He has repeatedly accused Israel of breaking international law in Gaza and Lebanon and he has refused to increase military spending towards Nato’s long-term target of 5% of GDP.

“Over the past eight years, my country has opposed all wars of aggression wherever they have broken out. Whether in Ukraine, Lebanon or Iran,” said Sanchez in a speech to the UN last month.

But at home, his reputation is less than gleaming.

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The socialists have been beset with allegations of corruption which have begun to reach right into Sanchez’s inner circle.

His close adviser, the former prime minister, José Luis Zapatero, has been named in an ongoing money laundering investigation. He has denied involvement. Separately, he has said that jewellery seized by police with an estimated value of €1.3 million was given to him as a personal gift and not for financial gain.

Capitalising on scandals

In July, David Sanchez, the prime minister’s brother, was barred from public office after being found guilty of misconduct.

And in September, judges cleared the way for Pedro Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, pictured below, to face court over allegations of embezzlement and misusing her connections to power.

She denies any wrongdoing.

But the cumulative effect of the allegations against people around Sanchez has dogged the Government.

The conservatives and the far-right Vox party have sought to capitalise on these scandals and allegations with a rolling series of demonstrations.

But then sometimes events can throw a curveball.

Last month, an 87-year-old woman, Maricarmen Abascal, pictured above, was evicted from her apartment in Madrid, her home for most of her life.

Her building had been bought by a real estate company and her controlled rent of €500 per month was hiked to €2,650, a sum she could not afford to pay.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest against her eviction and voice their struggle with a widespread housing crisis in Spain’s major cities.

Risky strategy

Last week the Government’s attempts to fix the problem - including by giving renters stronger rights and imposing a freeze on evictions - were narrowly defeated in parliament.

Suddenly the opposition parties - on the side of landlords - are the ones who look out of touch with many voters and Sanchez has leapt on the chance to call a snap election.

It’s still a risky strategy.

For months, the socialists have been polling in second place, wedged between Partido Popular on top and Vox biting at Sanchez’s heels.

Last time around, the conservatives could not form a government because they refused to rely on the far right, but there is no longer a firewall in place.

In July, PP signed a ”Government and Stability Agreement” with Vox, which saw the two parties forming a coalition government in the southern region of Andalusia.

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Vox is now in power in four of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions.

Could the national government in Madrid be next?

Sanchez has thrown that decision into the hands of voters. Speaking on the steps of the Palace of Moncloa this morning, he said: “Whether you want our country to go backwards or continue to move forward, whether you prefer a government that works in the interests of the majority of society or whether you prefer to hand over the reins of the country to a far-right coalition, you, the people of Spain, must decide.”

Spain: Protesters clash with police and demand action over housing crisis

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