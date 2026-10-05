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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
7h

This election is likely to turn on the single issue of housing. Sanchez lost the vote by a narrow margin and doesn't like the system, so he's decided to change it and will be targeting any opposition seat that has a slim margin.

I think Andy Burnham should do the same here as soon as conference season is over. He's in a good place at the moment but is a man who needs a mandate.

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