There was a time when satire had an easier gig.

Politicians said something ridiculous, comedians made fun of them, audiences laughed, and everyone went home.

Now the joke is often the headline.

In a world where the unbelievable regularly makes the news, where politics can veer into parody before the comedians have had time to write the punchline, you might reasonably wonder: is satire running out of material?

Not in Edinburgh.

At the Fringe, I can confirm satire has a pulse, even in a relentless and rapid news cycle.

Politicians as punchlines

Take NewsRevue, the world’s longest-running live sketch show, where politicians are turned into punchlines at industrial speed.

Its latest target? Andy Burnham - or, more accurately, his doppelganger, pictured below in the middle.

The joke, he tells us, is that there have been so many politicians coming and going that even satire risks suffering from political fatigue.

But perhaps that revolving door is precisely why comedy matters. When the news cycle moves faster than our ability to process it, comedians can hold up a mirror - and make us think twice.

Small talk

Take Ayoade Bamgboye, the Saturday Night Live UK star who won the Best Newcomer prize at last year’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards.



Her Fringe debut was critically acclaimed; this year she is turning her attention to one of Britain’s most baffling social rituals: small talk.

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It’s a reminder that satire doesn’t always need a politician in its sights.

Sometimes the target is simply us civilians - the strange little rules and rituals we have collectively agreed to pretend are normal.

Politics and Palestinian identity

For British-Palestinian comedian Sami Abu Wardeh, pictured below, comedy has a more urgent job.

His new show, Sami Abu Wardeh Hates You, asks who gets to hate, and whether anger belongs to everyone, not just the far right.

His comedy confronts politics and Palestinian identity while refusing to surrender the simple business of making people laugh.

Shakespeare meets climate crisis

And then there is HAM: an “eco-hijacking” of Hamlet, which its creators describe as “a sordid wrestle between a vegan and a sausage-lover”.

Shakespeare meets the climate crisis. Meat meets moral panic. The end result? You’ll leave promising to become vegan and swiftly bulk buying Linda McCartney sausages.

HAM was created by theatre company Hotter Project, aka Ell Potter and Mary Higgins, pictured below. They say comedy helped them avoid the preachiness sometimes associated with climate activism - using Shakespeare as a vessel for uncomfortable questions about the planet, politics and the way we live.

Perhaps that is satire’s secret weapon.

It doesn’t necessarily make the world less absurd. It makes the absurdity crystal clear.

And at a moment when reality increasingly feels like it has been written by a sketch writer, the Fringe is proving there is still plenty to laugh and cry at.

Satire isn’t dead. It’s alive, subletting and having the time of its life at the Fringe.

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