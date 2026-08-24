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Txaloi's avatar
Txaloi
Aug 24

It's a shame nobody tackles the biggest issue of all: foreign American cultural pollution.

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Mona Sood's avatar
Mona Sood
Aug 24

I doubt Andy Burnham minds being the punchline given his alma mater is known for its footprint on popular culture and the British entertainment industry. Ultimately he has had the last laugh by breaking the Oxford stranglehold on No 10.

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