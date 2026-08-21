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Jennet Bryan's avatar
Jennet Bryan
Aug 21

And what would this judge say about their treatment of Professor Jason Arday? What he did was enable the media 2 behave exactly how they wanted from that day with his biased judgement 😤🤬🤬🤬

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Andrew Kitching's avatar
Andrew Kitching
Aug 21

I hope we might one day get Leveson 2.

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