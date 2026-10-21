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Alexander Zemco's avatar
Alexander Zemco
6h

Water utility privatisation was a huge ideological mistake. The ‘customer’ always loses.

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Ailsa's avatar
Ailsa
8h

Yah I agree pls check out my profile! 🙂

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