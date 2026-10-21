By Robert Windscheffel

A super sewage tunnel running the length of Windermere is part of ambitious plans aimed at stopping sewage pollution in the lake - but it’ll cost £3.6 billion to construct and could be at the expense of bill payers.

United Utilities has been heavily criticised in recent years for sewage discharges into England’s largest lake which have contributed to significant algal blooms - when the lake in parts has turned bright green.

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Alongside the Environment Agency, the Lake District National Park, and campaign group Save Windermere - fronted by Matt Staniek - the ‘Only rainwater into Windermere’ feasibility report set out to look at over 70 different options as to how to stop various forms of pollution getting into the lake. These include treated and untreated sewage from both public and private sources, and road runoff.

The report concedes that “regulated public wastewater infrastructure remains the most significant and controllable source of nutrient inputs”. Put another way, the water company is the biggest cause of the pollution. And so it’s their plan to fix it.

New sewage infrastructure

So is it feasible? The report says yes, but at significant cost. It sets out two options.

The plan would be to build new sewage infrastructure; including an underground 12 mile tunnel running the length of Windermere, and updated waste water treatment works to take everything away from Windermere and its catchment area - with options for the waste being carried down to an output into the River Leven or further down to Ulverston.

The projected construction cost could be up to £3.7 billion and it could take around 7 years to complete. But the report suggests there’d be a benefit of £7.5 billion over the lifetime of the project.

Credit: Shutterstock

According to Louise Beardmore, Chief Executive Officer of United Utilities, “this is about far more than infrastructure. It’s a chance to protect and restore one of the nation’s greatest natural treasures through ambition, innovation and partnership.”

“The coalition has set out a clear path forward, and we’re ready to work with government, regulators, delivery partners and local communities to take the next steps on that journey,” she added.

“Windermere is treasured by millions and is central to the lives and livelihoods of local communities. It deserves solutions that match its importance.“

Saving Windermere

Matt Staniek, Founder of Save Windermere, said, “Save Windermere has been calling for an end to sewage pollution in Windermere for five years. It is the principal driver of the environmental problems facing our lake, and eliminating it is essential to protect Windermere for future generations.

“The evidence from the report is clear: eliminating sewage pollution will tackle the most significant controllable cause of the problems we are seeing today, create the conditions for ecological recovery, strengthen the lake’s resilience to climate change and boost the local economy.”

The potentially controversial part of the plan is that United Utilities is suggesting that the public should pay. If the plan did go ahead it could mean an extra £3.17 per month from 2035 on bills. But there would also be an option of spreading the cost across customer’s bills in England - which would mean it would be a 35p increase a month.

Credit: Shutterstock

But at a time when United Utilities Chief Executive Louise Beardmore’s pay package this year was £2.5 million - an increase of 79% on last year - and when pre tax profits at United Utilities have doubled this year to £779 million, there’ll be questions asked about whether it’s fair for bill payers to meet all the costs.

Question of time and money

The water company will also need significant government and regulatory approval for the project to get underway. And given the Prime Minister in recent weeks has said “water is a symbol of what has gone wrong with Britain” and that “shareholders never lose and bill payers never win” that could prove challenging.

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A Defra spokesperson said:

“We share the public’s determination to protect this iconic lake.

“This government is already acting to reduce sewage discharges, including deploying 33 additional Environment Agency specialists in the region and increasing inspections.

“More broadly, our strengthened Water Bill will bring in tougher regulation, stronger enforcement and greater accountability, so water companies deliver for customers and the environment.”

According to the report, “this is not an incremental upgrade. It is a generational commitment to protect Windermere from the pressures it faces today and the pressures it will face over the next century.”

No one wants to see sewage in Windermere and the report sets out a bold plan to deal with it. But as always with big projects it’s now down to the question of time and money.

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