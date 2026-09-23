Produced by Claire Wilde

‘Drugs death capital of Europe’ - a tag no country wants. Yet it’s a label that’s been attached to Scotland for several years. And new figures reinforce how difficult a reputation it is to shake off.

Some 1,133 people died from using drugs in Scotland last year. It’s the eighth year in a row that figure has been greater than 1,000. That’s three lives lost each day to illicit substances. Although the number of drug deaths in the country is down from the peak in 2020, it rose by 11% last year, compared to the year before.

Dr Maria Casserly, chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said: “These latest figures, which show a rise in drug-related fatalities across Scotland, are deeply concerning.

“Every death is a tragedy that leaves a lasting mark on grieving families, affected communities and the frontline staff who work tirelessly to support people experiencing drug-related problems.”

Threat from synthetic drugs

While the words of Dr Casserly and indeed the problem may sound familiar, the challenge is evolving due to the growing threat from synthetic drugs.

Most deaths involve a combination of different substances. The most common drug is still heroin and other opioids - implicated in 78% of deaths last year. There was a big rise in the number of deaths involving cocaine, up to 52%. The emerging threat from a class of synthetic opioids called nitazenes is clear. 22% of all drug deaths involved nitazenes.

The rise of nitazenes has coincided with Afghanistan’s strict ban on opium poppy cultivation, which has hit the global supply of heroin substantially.

Unlike heroin, nitazenes do not require poppy cultivation. They are manufactured in clandestine labs around the world. They are quick and cheap to make compared to plant-based drugs - and are up to 500 times stronger than heroin, carrying a greater risk of overdose.

‘Eye off the ball’

However, experts stress there are other factors contributing to Scotland’s persistently high drug death rate.

General levels of drug use in the country are higher than other parts of the UK and Europe. There is a strong link to deprivation too. The death rate in the most deprived areas is 15 times higher compared to the least deprived areas.

It all raises stark questions for the Scottish government. More than five years ago Nicola Sturgeon admitted her government had taken its ‘eye off the ball’ on the number of drug related deaths in Scotland. Her then deputy John Swinney, now First Minister, continues to be plagued by the crisis.

Maree Todd MSP, pictured above, is Scotland’s Minister for Drugs & Alcohol Policy. She said: “I am not denying the challenging situation we face and that we, in the Scottish government, have a responsibility for navigating our way out of it. But we have seen a huge increase in access to residential rehabilitation.”

The Scottish Government has also announced a new drug checking service will open in Glasgow next month.

It comes too late though for those who’ve already lost their lives, in the grip of an increasingly toxic drugs market.

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