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Rick Smith's avatar
Rick Smith
2h

Don't move to the center! "We the People" just voted overwhelmingly for progressive changes as happened in the 1930s, the very early 1900s, the 1880s, and the 1770s—all times when the top 1% held concentrated wealth and power.

Robert Reich, Barack Obama, Heather Cox Richardson, Robert Hubbell, and many other enlightened thought-leaders are advising us to stay the course and take the "Progressive Path" back to our nation's experiment of liberal democracy.

Is Moodley suggesting that the mandate needs to wait until Dems hold 2:1 majorities in each chamber along with the White House? If so, we will likely succumb to the big corporate and wealthy PACs which is where Schumer and Jeffries gather their support and money. We can't take that risk! Under the current Democrat leadership over the past 40 years we lost twice to Trump because we were addicted to Big money interests and moved to the center on such issues as social services and the military. There's a lot of truth in the belief that Bill Clinton was the best Republican President in the last century. Under him we gravely damaged the social safety net and called it " Welfare Reform" and we greatly increased our contribution to the industrial-military complex to make us appear more manly. Perhaps our biggest problem is that our misogyny has inhibited the rise of females into the leadership ranks of business and government. As a financially successful 75-year-old male, I am convinced that a man's brain is most always located in his peepee.

Personally, I would rather have Sen. Warren serve as our Senate majority leader but compromising and electing Chris Van Hollen would be a big improvement over leadership that has twice gifted the presidency to Donald Trump.

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
3h

Does it really matter what it’s called if you provide housing, education, and healthcare for all the people?

The rest will naturally follow.

It’s called the commonwealth.

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