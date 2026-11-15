I want to start by talking about a Democratic loss from the midterms.

Florida was once a swing state that the outgoing governor, Ron DeSantis, said was now “off the board. It is a Republican state”. Yet Democrat Senate candidate Angie Nixon, pictured below, only lost by three percentage points.

But what if the Democrats had won? Nixon was not the preferred establishment candidate and accused Democrat HQ of not sending enough money. I bring up Nixon’s “beef” because it gets to the heart of the debate about the way forward for the party when it is in control of the House and Senate come January.

You’re reading InDepth: A weekly long read from Channel 4 News offering quality analysis and insight, diving deeper beyond the headlines

Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), argues that her “progressivism” is popular. The centrists say she never stood a chance in the deep Red of the sunshine state.

“The backlash against Trump and the general Blue wave tsunami was big enough that it carried people from all different factions of the party,” says Ben Krauss, from the think tank, Searchlight Institute.

With Chris Van Hollen set to challenge leader Chuck Schumer in the Senate - and even some questioning Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker of the House - do the Democrats risk squabbling internally rather than working on their huge mandate?

DSA on the rise

The DSA has been around since the 1980s, but the last decade has been transformational for the group.

In 2018, there was the emergence of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and then in 2025 the victory of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, pictured below.

Both individuals showed the left could challenge the Democratic mainstream with bold new policies. Mamdani spoke of free buses, free childcare and a freeze on rents.

While only a few actual DSA members have now been elected to the House, some of the policies they champion are entering the broader mainstream. Medicare for All, a wealth tax on billionaires, raising the minimum wage, changing the US-Israel relationship.

Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Penny Flanagan in Minnesota both championed Medicare for All and accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, which it denies. Neither are members of the DSA, but the messaging worked, and in the case of El-Sayed, it worked in a swing state.

Socialism or populism?

Perhaps we’re obsessed with labels rather than policy?

Senator Bernie Sanders called the likes of Troy Jackson in Maine simply “progressive”, while his fellow senator Elizabeth Warren described the new intake as “populist economic fighters”.

Ben Rhodes, who worked for Barack Obama, described the new governor-elector of Iowa, Rob Sand, pictured below, as a “radical centrist populist”.

Matt Bennett of the centrist Democratic group, Third Way, told me: “The term populist has lost all of its meaning. It now applies to everyone. Everyone runs against the establishment. But they’re claiming that people like James Talarico and Adam Hamilton are running as leftists and they’re not. They didn’t run on the Green New Deal or abolishing ICE.”

Share

Krauss said: “The word that we use is heterodoxy. You can be someone that really goes after billionaires like Talarico, but also you saw him on the southern border doing campaign appearances with sheriffs. Everyone from the left to the moderates cheer that on. So that to me is a pretty remarkable departure from where we were five years ago.”

The moderates argument

The moderates or centrists, like Bennett, would take us back to the top of this article: Angie Nixon. They contend that the most left-leaning Senate candidates all ran behind the national swing to the Democrats.

But what about Nixon’s argument about a lack of funds? “The reason that we didn’t have the resources to invest in Florida is because we had to put so much goddamn money into Michigan, a state that we should have won easily,” said Bennett.

He added: “I believe if she had run more like Troy Jackson as ‘I’m a capitalist, but I’m progressive’, I think she would have had a shot at winning.”

Still, with El-Sayed, a win is a win, right? Mamdani told The New Yorker: “I’ve often heard that the kind of politics that we’re fighting for isn’t possible outside of New York. Tuesday proved just how wrong that was.”

Share Channel 4 News

Indeed, Krauss’ point is how the left and the moderates are now taking notes from each other. Talarico advocates for universal healthcare, and while he may not have called for Bernie’s $20 minimum wage, he wants $15.

Can they meet in the middle?

So there is actually a common thread here. From Sanders to Sand, Democrats stopped focusing on culture wars and more on economic wars.

Gina Hinojosa, the next governor of Texas, was pressed on the issue of “progressivism” by The New York Times and turned it around to say the real issue was: “We are facing an almost existential crisis in this country because tech giants are having their way with us.”

Krauss said: “Everyone talked about tariffs. Everyone talked about the Iran war. People leaned into very populist themes about corporations, about making the wealthy pay their fair share. Pro-Israel thinking is not as common in the Democratic party as it once was.”

The way forward - realignment?

Two big questions then. Can the Democrats get anything passed to make meaningful change and does the broad sweep of victories indicate a significant shift in US politics?

I spoke to Professor Charles Bullock, at the University of Georgia, and he said that the Democrats may want to shore up their numbers - especially in the Senate - in 2028 before doing that.

“Look at the changes LBJ got through… or FDR. Under those circumstances, what you had were Democratic majorities of two to one in both chambers. If you got that, then sure, you can go very far left.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, right, poses for a photograph in his office with James Talarico, D-Texas, Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., Josh Turek, D-Iowa, and Roy Cooper, D-N.C.

With the Democrats winning votes in the South, have they broadened their coalition permanently to levels not seen for decades?

Bullock notes that the US has not had three one-term presidencies in a row since periods in the middle and late 19th century.

“What happened to end that series of one-term presidencies? We had a major realignment. We also during those periods had very evenly divided Congresses.

“So is this a prelude to that? I don’t know, but it could be.”

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment