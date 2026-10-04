It was a stunning scene that said so much: renewed fighting in a decade-old conflict and a once-small militia now a major force in the Middle East.

I’m talking about a video showing Houthi fighters surrounding the wreckage of a Saudi F15 fighter jet, the group celebrating after downing a multimillion dollar American-made aircraft.

Yemen’s civil war had been largely dormant since a 2022 truce. Now, the Houthis have swept down the Red Sea coast, claiming control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed Government is conducting airstrikes as it attempts to stop the Houthis gaining ground. Saudi Arabia is trying to get support from the US, but right now, President Trump isn’t providing it.

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“This conflict could still unravel in every direction and become a whole lot worse,” Dr Elisabeth Kendall, an expert in Arabic and Islamic Studies, said.

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthi movement began in the 1990s. They are Zaydi Shia Muslims, a sect going back to the eighth century whose imams controlled parts of Yemen throughout history. Since the 1960s that has not been the case and they see themselves as reviving their ancient claim on the land.

They took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 and have been there ever since, having pushed out the still internationally-recognised government of Yemen, which now oversees the southern parts of the country. Yemen is now divided in two, but the Houthis consider themselves the legitimate rulers.

“If I take you today to Sanaa and meet the highest senior Houthi officials, if you ask them what do you really want, they will tell you we want to free Jerusalem, we want to go to Palestine, we want to free all the Islamic communities,” said Yemeni journalist Afrah Nasser, pictured above.

A powerful fighting force

The speed of Houthi advances points as much to their own fighting skills as it does to the weakness of the opposition: the Yemeni Government is a disjointed coalition.

“They’re united by being anti-Houthi forces, they’re not united by any clear vision,” Dr Kendall said. “They consist of southern separatists, resistance forces, religious Salafi militias, tribal militias. It’s very hard for them to all pull in the same direction.”

The Houthis have also spent years building up their arsenal, not just with help from Iran supplying drones and missiles, but also their own supply chains. They have a vast range of new weapons that they did not have at the start of the civil war in 2014.

“They’ve got a sizeable arsenal that can keep them in the war, even if Iran is unable to continue resupplying them,” said Dr Kendall, pointing out that they’re “unrecognisable from the rebels” they were 20 years ago. “They’re using artificial intelligence to help them with their targeting, to help spread their messaging, to help create their videos.”

That AI is not just seen with sophisticated propaganda, where Lego characters portray them as the mighty underdog. A report from Anthropic in September 2026 revealed that a ‘cell’ in northern Yemen, where the Houthis are based, had used its AI model, Claude, for rocket and missile guidance.

Timed to perfection

Why have the Houthis made their move after a four-year ceasefire? It’s the Iran-US conflict.

With the Americans increasingly exasperated, the Houthis knew they could put yet further pressure on the US-Saudi alliance with threats on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. That means both that waterway and the Strait of Hormuz are now causing their enemies headaches.

The Saudis are trying to rally support against the Houthis: the vice president of the UAE travelled to Riyadh this week, while the Saudi foreign minister was in Washington, DC.

Vali Nasr, a Professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at Johns Hopkins University, said this has revealed the weakness and unreliability of the Americans as an ally.

“They (Saudi Arabia) are in some ways also at the mercy of how the United States finishes this war with Iran. The United States is now no longer what it was to Saudi Arabia,” he said. “This a major strategic defeat for the Saudis.”

Life under Houthi rule

One thing often forgotten amid the conflict is the people of Yemen.

When the truce was struck four years ago, the UN described the situation as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. Between 2015 and 2022, around 377,000 people had been killed, the majority of deaths due to food insecurity and a lack of access to health services.

Nearly 20 million people today require humanitarian assistance and millions are still displaced, with more than 100,000 of those since the recent outbreak in fighting.

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And what about life under Houthi rule? “The Houthis’ attitude could be summed up by the phrase: government by war,” said Dr Kendall.

“Control is not about providing services; it’s about a constant state of fear and repression and about using resources like food, fuel as weapons to barter for loyalty.”

Zaydi Muslims make up around 35% of Yemen and so the majority are not of the same sect as the Houthis. Numerous reports talk about the group carrying out campaigns of forced religious indoctrination. They impose restrictions on women and the UN has raised concerns about the recruitment of children.

“The children in Houthi communities don’t go to school, they just go to military camps,” said Nasser.

“If by some miracle peace was agreed… tomorrow, it would be very hard to stop the cycle of violence because it’s become part of the fabric of how they bring up their youth,” added Dr Kendall.

Where next?

Professor Nasr has spoken about a new order in the Middle East as US power diminishes. The Saudis have formed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Pakistan and Turkey.

But Nasr emphasised that it is still unclear who could replace the US in the region; perhaps China, although the UAE is looking to India and Israel.

“There are no single opinions about what that replacement would have to be,” he said. “So we’re in a period of flux in the region.”

A lot depends on whether the Houthis can keep control of their new territory or whether they try to reach some sort of deal with the Saudis. The Houthis know that many nations in the region and beyond will find it difficult to ever accept Houthi control of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

They also understand, Professor Nasr said, that “if Iran collapses, they would be next in line. They know that the constellation of Saudi, American, Israeli forces would ultimately be brought to bear on them as well.

“And so for them, this is a long game.”

The Houthis - Iran’s secret weapon in the Middle East

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