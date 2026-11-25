Produced by Maya Elese

An illicit love affair with an alleged spy, a spectacular fall from grace, an unlikely comeback and the intervention of an American president. The Nvidia saga has all the drama of a John le Carré novel.

In the latest instalment, the reinstated Nvidia boss Jensen Huang addressed employees in an aptly named “comeback speech”, revealing he is undergoing 90 minutes of therapy a day following his indiscretions.

He also ironically reaffirmed the company’s zero-tolerance policy on inappropriate workplace relationships, having himself breached the code of conduct he largely wrote.

He reportedly took no questions.

However, he’s unlikely to enjoy quite the same reception when he appears for a grilling before the Senate Banking Committee next week - in person and on camera.

But if there were any doubts about the political protection afforded to the so-called King of AI, Donald Trump is now entertaining the prospect of a presidential pardon for the tech boss he’s just helped reinstall.

“It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary,” the President told the New York Post.

Still questions to answer

The Trump administration appears to be pulling up the drawbridge around fortress Nvidia.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche yesterday described Nvidia as a “good corporate citizen”, suggesting neither he nor the President would be publicly endorsing the company if it were the target of a criminal investigation.

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Asked by a reporter for an update, he shot back: “What investigation?”

Not quite the transparency lawmakers on Capitol Hill were hoping for.

And for the record, there are still multiple ongoing investigations about Mr Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese informant and her suspected smuggling of Nvidia AI chips to China; inside Congress, the SEC, reportedly the FBI and Nvidia’s own independent probe.

President Trump may want to sweep the scandal under the magic carpet and move on but there are still many questions to answer, not least how much the President himself knew and when and whether or not Mr Huang was part of the alleged undercover plan to sell more of Nvidia’s AI chips to China, which he denies.

But it’s clear things could get very ugly as more and more details emerge.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who has accused Mr Huang of violating US export control laws, is now threatening to investigate Trump’s intervention and the President’s shares in Nvidia, which soared after he personally pushed through Mr Huang’s reinstatement.

“It’s unprecedented in a liberal democratic society for one person to come in and say, hey, what this guy did is okay. Doesn’t matter what the rest of you think,” David Trainer, chief executive of investment research firm New Constructs, told us.

Too big to fire

And yet that’s exactly what President Trump did, proving in one fell swoop that Nvidia was simply too big to fail and Mr Huang too big to fire.

It’s a mutually dependent relationship. Trump needs Huang and Nvidia as much as they need him, which is why the President was happy to sweep aside national security concerns in favour of financial ones.

But his reinstatement of Mr Huang won’t do away with the underlying fears about the AI bubble bursting and could actually make things worse given the chip boss has pushed through all of the multibillion-dollar deals that have propped up the AI industry for the past several years.

Nvidia’s financial commitments to OpenAI alone amount to $135 billion in investments and credit guarantees.

Its investments in Anthropic and Elon Musk’s SpaceX add another $40 billion, alongside nearly $10 billion invested in other companies, including data centre infrastructure firm CoreWeave.

But there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Much of that financing helps fund the purchase of Nvidia’s own chips, effectively allowing the company to fuel its own demand - a term economists call circular financing.

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It’s this circularity that worries people like Trainer. Because it’s all based on the premise that AI demand continues to grow and grow and with it, profits. But what if it doesn’t?

AI boom

Trainer says Nvidia would take a double financial hit, from its exposure to the volatile companies it’s funding and through falling demand for its chips.

“They’ve in many ways been subsidising their own revenues and profits by funding their customers.”

Ultimately Nvidia will survive because it is a huge profitable business but the resulting carnage for everyone else would upend the AI boom and spill over into the wider economy potentially causing recession.

“And so it will hit Nvidia hard, but it will hit a lot of companies a lot harder because they’re not as profitable. They’ve never been profitable. And they don’t have the underlying business model to continue,” said Trainer.

He believes the rising cost of borrowing is already threatening to bring the spending spree to an end, as banks become more reluctant to lend to AI firms that are yet to demonstrate a return on the billions of dollars of investments they’ve already soaked in.

His prediction?

“Sometime in 2027 at the latest, we’ll see that they can no longer kick the can down the road and the AI trade will unwind.”

Trump might be able to protect Jensen Huang from the full force of American law, for now.

But he can’t protect him - and the AI chip giant he’s come to personify, from the laws of economics.

Nvidia shares tumble as Jensen Huang return causes backlash

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