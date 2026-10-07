In Washington DC, and all across the US, attention has turned to the looming midterm elections.

Just under a month from now all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for grabs, alongside 35 out of 100 seats in the Senate. There are also dozens of races for governors, attorney generals, school boards and more.

In many ways these are grassroots elections spread across 50 states, and about local politics. But the reality is that they could have an enormous national impact. After all, Congress is meant to act as a check on Presidential power, so if Donald Trump’s Republicans lose one or both houses of Congress, lawmakers will be able to at least partially tie his hands.

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And, if Democrats tip the balance, then they get to wrestle control of Congressional committees from (largely sycophantic) Republicans who have done little to hold their President to account.

State of play

This week we worked for a second time with the research company PF Global, who set up a focus group in Michigan (following an earlier one in Georgia) and carried out a national poll to assess the state of play.

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Gathering voters from the counties that span out around Michigan’s largest city, Detroit, felt like the best way to analyse the state of play across America right now. After all, this is a critical swing state that backed Trump in 2016 and 2024 - but switched to Joe Biden in 2020. So, more often than not, Michigan swings with America. Where better to find out just how angry people are with the President right now?

And moreover, Michigan offers another insight as well - as the state where the performance of the firebrand progressive senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, pictured above, could be defining when it comes to the future direction of the Democratic Party.

The question of Trump

On the question of Trump, it was quickly clear that while he may not be on the ballot, these midterms will be all about him. Most of those participating in our focus group, raised their images of the President when moderator, Seb Wride (PF Global’s head of research), asked if they felt the election would really be all about him.

One loyal Republican, Mark, admitted with frustration that Trump would only be a negative for his candidate - Mike Rogers - despite his insistence that the criticisms of this presidency are unfair. Two undecided voters - Jennifer and Mike - cemented the argument. They had voted against El-Sayed in the Democratic primaries (and for the more establishment option) and were undecided, but their distaste of Trump had left them ultimately unable to consider a Republican vote.

Participants raised the question of affordability and the Iran war. Their comments painted a bleak political landscape for Republicans. But when Seb asked for one word to describe Democrats, the list was hardly a litany of positivity: after the bright spot of “equality”, came “sad”, “lost”, “confused”, “disparate”, “untrustworthy”, “lost” again, and “corrupt”, with “better than being a Republican” hardly adding much shine.

Truly viable alternative to Trump?

So what can enthuse voters to consider the only truly viable alternative to Trump in the US?

Some think El-Sayed, whose mantra of taxing billionaires, abolishing ICE and offering free medicare, is enthusing young voters to such an extent, that the New York Times claimed this week, he had the biggest lead with this group that they had ever polled. We saw that enthusiasm in the room from Holly who described him as “so smart” and 35-year-old Adam, who finds El-Sayed genuine and highly intelligent.

But El-Sayed is behind Democratic colleagues among black and women voters. A local Democrat running for Congress argued that this was because of the scale of the attacks being lobbed at the candidate from Republicans now - but Democrats during the primaries.

That said, Jennifer and Mike, both a little older and both black, said they were leaning towards him now. But JaCinda - who had already voted for him by post - described extraordinary splits in her neighbourhood. So we went there, to a liberal area on the outskirts of Detroit, where yard signs told a story of division - with some backing El-Sayed, some still hailing his primary opponent, and others declaring they were Democrats voting for Republican Mike Rogers, pictured above, and accusing El-Sayed of antisemitism.

Twists and turns

Part of the backlash related to his comment that “hurt people hurt people” after an attack on a local synagogue - something he has since apologised for. But it is not enough for a woman who drove up to speak to me while I was chatting to JaCinda and who said she would vote Republican for the first time in her life.

And so, a fascinating race that might just encompass all of the twists and turns of modern American politics: from the impact of deindustrialisation in this mid-west state, to a Presidential backlash, an affordability squeeze, and an identity crisis for an opposition party that has only two years to find its way.

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