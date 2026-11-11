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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
1h

This is a microcosm of the gulf in equality of opportunity that now plagues our society. This is all down to the Tory propensity to look always at cutting benefits to balance the National books. They are now at it again stating they will save £36bn by cutting the welfare bill.

Why is it when tax fraud/avoidance is upwards of £45bn per annum, the first place the right look for to cut taxes and increase profits is the poor and vulnerable?

What we need is a protracted socialist Democratic government to redress the balance of the last 30 years and give the working class a chance. I’m sick to death of the same public school faces dominating the arts and all other areas of our society. For goodness sake they only represent 7% of society!!

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Alexander Zemco's avatar
Alexander Zemco
2h

The arts and education sectors like most sectors are run by nice middle-class people. The characteristics of sectors are a reflection of the values of those in charge. These people ought not to feel guilty or wring their hands. Instead they should endeavour to bring about meaningful change.

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