“I used to live in Sneinton and walk through Sneinton Market every day. And there was something about this area, when it was still a working flower and fruit market, that just reminded me of the Bronx or somewhere, you know.”

Shane Meadows, the BAFTA-winning director of This Is England and Once Upon a Time in the Midlands, still lives in Nottingham. It’s from the inner city streets, in the area of Sneinton, that he took much of his inspiration for his early works.

When he was young and learning his trade, he’d had to drop out of education because of financial worries, and was arrested for shoplifting food, as well as a breast pump for a neighbour down the road who needed it.

“When I pinched the breast pump, it was such a big box that it was my downfall just as I was in the middle of my first year of making short films,” he said.

“I got a 12-month sentence but it was suspended, so a year later I was able to film TwentyFourSeven with Bob Hoskins, rather than cleaning out the bogs in the local prison.”

But the conditions that eventually allowed him to succeed, against the odds, simply don’t exist now.

Drop in working-class representation

Figures shared exclusively with Channel 4 News, from Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, show working-class representation in the creative industries has fallen since 2021 from 25% to 21% in 2025. In TV and film, it’s even lower, at 19%.

That’s below any other industry which the government highlights as a priority for growth.

It’s figures that those in the industry believe are even lower onscreen, and it’s something Shane says he’s seen across the board.

“It feels like the business has changed to such a degree, through streamers. If you’ve got 100 projects that you can do a year, you can be brave with 10 or 15. But if you’ve got 20 projects a year, you can’t be brave anymore,” he said.

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“When I was starting it was all being run by the cognoscenti and I was being invited in as like an Oliver Twist character. Now people want safe bets. They want stories that aren’t gritty, and aren’t working class. The opportunities I think now are far less for young people coming through from slightly more impoverished backgrounds than they were when I was starting.”

Shane found many of his up-and-coming actors at The Television Workshop in the centre of Nottingham, which has been churning out big names for years - from Vicky McClure and Jack O’Connell to Bella Ramsey and Oscar-nominee Samantha Morton.

‘Battle after battle’

The students who now hone their craft there said they felt the odds had become more stacked against current generations. Many of them spoke of the hidden expenses - from travelling to auditions to finding proper training that’s affordable.

Alison Rashley, pictured below, is the Executive Director.

“It seems we’ve fought battle after battle, to make sure that acting is accessible. But somehow, the working class, it’s okay to ignore. It’s okay for everybody to ignore it and nobody to do anything about it and that’s morally wrong,” she said.

And the age-old issue of those in charge not always understanding the experience of young working-class people is part of the problem.

Leadership ‘not as diverse’

Professor Dave O’Brien headed up the research for the Creative Policy and Evidence Centre.

“We know senior leadership, whether it’s commissioning, hiring, is not as diverse as the rest of the population,” he said.

“It’s certainly a challenge when, even if there’s very goodwill and there’s real commitment to diversifying the creative industries, perhaps there isn’t that lived experience and the kind of alternative voices in the room when decisions are being made.”

Shane says that extends to who they hire: “If you’re this perfectly packaged, young, up-and-coming filmmaker, producer or cameraman or actor, and you don’t have that baggage, it’s obviously easier to handle.”



He continued, “since Covid in particular, the generation coming through now are incredibly disaffected. There’s always been representation on screen for them - the Teddy Boys, the Mods, the Skinheads, the Chavs, made them iconic in some way. At the moment, no one’s doing that and it’s a really scary time.”

Gender pay gap, poor job security

If young, working-class people get into the creative industries, they are statistically more likely to have higher job satisfaction. However, the research points to a stark under-investment in skills, a gender pay gap and poor job security.

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So while Britain loves working-class stories, with the actual working class shut out, it’s difficult to see how they can be made authentically.

If the next generation of those voices disappears, the losses could be enormous.

Shane Meadows on why TV bosses don’t want ‘working class grit’ anymore

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