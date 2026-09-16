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Andrew Kitching's avatar
Andrew Kitching
2h

It may be in Oxfordshire, but it's not in the Cotswolds. It's nearer to the Chilterns if anything

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TodO’Brien's avatar
TodO’Brien
2h

Here’s a thought, instead of being frightened of the “unknown”. Organise a social get together and try knowing people and hearing their story.

You never know you might just be surprised.

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