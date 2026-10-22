The weather so far this autumn has generally been uneventful - but that is about to change, as two storms hit the UK in just two days.

The first arrival will be Storm Austen through Thursday night into Friday, quickly followed by Storm Boelo through Saturday into Sunday.

Both storms will pack a punch, bringing a spell of disruptive winds, combined with heavy rain.

While stormy weather is normal for this time of year, after the record-breaking hot and dry summer, two named storms in quick succession will remind us of just how fickle our weather can be.

Storm Austen hits first

Storm Austen will be first to arrive, with the storm’s centre sweeping across southern parts of the UK during Thursday night into Friday.

Given the path of the storm, the strongest winds will be across England and Wales, where the Met Office has issued yellow and amber wind warnings.

In the yellow warning area, gusts will widely reach 45-60mph, but in the amber warning area across west Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, gusts could reach 70-80mph across the most exposed coasts and hills.

While the disruptive winds will be confined to England and Wales, the rain will be widespread - spreading northwards across all parts of the UK.

20-40mm of rain is expected widely, but southern and eastern Scotland could see as much as 60-80mm. This would bring a risk of localised flooding, so a yellow warning for rain has been issued.

Storm Boelo follows

After Storm Austen clears away eastwards on Friday evening, there’ll be six to 12 hours of calmer weather, before Storm Boelo sweeps in from the west during Saturday - this time its centre moving across the north of the UK.

Again, rain will be widespread, with an additional 10-20mm of rain for many areas, with as much as 30-50mm over the hills, mountains and moors in the west.

However, as with Storm Austen, Boelo’s main impact will once again be strong and disruptive winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning which covers Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England from Saturday evening and much of Sunday daytime.

Gusts of wind will widely reach 50-65mph, but as much as 80mph around some coasts and hills.

Possible impacts

The disruptive winds from these storms will bring the usual variety of impacts for the time of year - damage to trees and temporary structures, disruption to travel and power supplies, as well as some dangerously large waves around the coasts.

There are still a lot of leaves on the trees at the moment, which makes them more prone to being damaged, or even blown over - especially where the strongest gusts of wind occur.

Much of England and Wales are currently in an ongoing drought, so the forthcoming spells of rain are needed, but could still cause some localised flooding issues - especially across northern and western parts of the UK.

What’s causing the stormy spell?

At the moment, there is a powerful jet stream high above the Atlantic Ocean at around 30,000 feet, moving from west to east at around 170mph.

It’s being boosted by a big temperature contrast to the east of North America, where warm tropical air and cold Arctic air are colliding.

The jet stream is crucial because it determines where areas of high and low pressure form, where they go and how quickly they move.

In its current position, it’s conducive to developing powerful storms and catapulting them across the Atlantic Ocean towards the UK.

What about the rest of autumn?

Early next week will see another area of low pressure follow Storm Boelo, bringing more wet and windy weather.

However, towards the middle of next week, there are hints that high pressure may return for a few days, with a temporary respite from the unsettled weather.

Into November, the longer-term trend suggests that it’s likely to be unsettled, with more spells of wet and windy weather to come.

There’s also a very strong El Niño happening over the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which typically increases the likelihood of it being wetter and windier than average through late autumn into early winter in the UK.

In the meantime, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the forecast, as it’s likely that the weather warnings will be expanded and even upgraded in the coming days.

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