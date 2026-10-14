It is easy to see why Donald Trump has never much liked Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian President first vexed the master of the art of the deal when he turned down his attempts to trade dirt on his rival’s son Hunter Biden, in return for military aid to a vulnerable country threatened by Russia. That was in 2019 and it set the tone.

Most infamously and egregiously Trump ambushed Zelenskyy in the Oval Office soon after taking office with his tirade in which he claimed the Ukrainians had no cards and were risking World War Three. And then at the weekend when hostilities resumed between Trump and Zelenskyy, he vented that the Ukrainian leader could have ended the war many times but refused to do so.

Trump still doesn’t understand that Ukraine was invaded by Russia and that Ukraine is fighting for its independence - much in the same way as the American colonies were fighting for their right of self determination 250 years ago.

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But history and context have never been Trump’s strong suit. He clearly believes that Ukraine should roll over and that it stands in the way of some great business deals, which could enrich Moscow and not just Washington, but Trump and his family specifically. Zelenskyy’s very survival is a reminder that he still holds cards and that Trump has failed to come good on his ludicrous promise, uttered repeatedly during the election campaign, that he could end the war in one day.

‘Pain at the pump’

Bombast always gets the better of Trump. Bragging before the deal has been done is not smart. A master of the deal should know that. What is puzzling is that only a month ago, Trump asked Congress to strengthen the sanctions against Russia. A year ago he announced secondary sanctions against countries like India that were still buying large quantities of Russian oil.

So why the U-turn now? The fundamentals of the war haven’t changed. Trump probably doesn’t like Putin any more than has always been the case, or Zelenskyy any less for that matter. What has changed is the price of diesel, now over 6.28 USD a gallon, a historic high that is hurting Trump voters in rural and industrial districts. Maga man and woman drive a diesel truck. They are upset.

The pain at the pump is another reason to fall out of love with the man who has broken so many of his promises. The main reason for the rise in diesel is not Ukraine’s bombardment of Russian refineries but Trump’s ill fated war against Iran and its consequences for the oil and diesel trade. This is something that the master of the deal is loath to admit.

Midterm fears

Something else has changed. Trump, who had been almost blithely disinterested about the midterm elections is beginning to campaign in them as if he cares. He is not officially on the ballot paper. But he knows like everyone else that this will be above all a voter’s judgment on him. He hasn’t needed or wanted Congress to rule. He governs by decree and sharpie pen.

But if the Democrats win the House, which is highly likely and the US Senate which is looking increasingly possible, they could make life for him very complicated: from blocking legislation - which he would then have to veto - to powers of investigation into him, his family and his ballrooms.

If Trump gets the rancid stink of a loser and any association with him is toxic, don’t rely on Republicans in the Senate to stay loyal. President Nixon resigned after the Watergate Scandal because the Republicans in the US would have joined Democrats to convict him in the impeachment process. He jumped before he could be pushed. A repeat still seems unlikely but as Trump would say: “Never say never!”

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In seven once staunchly Republican states like Texas, Alaska and Nebraska the senate race is a toss up. The Democrats need to win four to clinch a majority. No wonder the White House pollsters are beginning to panic. Bringing down the price of diesel might help bring some of those errant Republican voters back in the fold. But the deal with Russia promises to release a mere 300,000 barrels onto the global market in the first tranche before the mid term elections. That is one day’s consumption in the US. It will make a marginal difference to price if at all.

‘Paltry boost’

The cost of this paltry boost has been to breathe new life into Russia’s war machine, allow them to bomb even more civilian targets and energy infrastructure at a time when winter approaches fast. The other cost is once again to the strength of a Western alliance once based on common values and interests.

Trump has also declared that he wants Ukrainian elections to get rid of the irksome President, although like so many other world leaders who have incurred the wrath of Trump’s anger, this may actually help him. Just ask Mark Carney, the prime minister of Canada.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday a Ukrainian election could only be held if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, but the Kremlin rejected the proposal, saying Moscow was seeking a broader peace agreement rather than a temporary halt in fighting.

To see America openly siding with an aggressive Russia at the expense of not just Ukrainians fighting for their lives and their freedom, but dumbfounding its allies as well, and also acting against Uncle Sam’s own much vaunted principles - remember this is the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence - is depressing.

But it also pits Washington directly against Kyiv. Every Ukrainian drone slamming into a Russian refinery will be seen as an affront or even attack against Trump’s declared interests. This is not just depressing. It is dangerous.

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