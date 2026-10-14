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Julian Greatrex's avatar
Julian Greatrex
16h

Need to include bombing of Russian data centres and Elon Musk’s intervention with Starlink. Raises the stakes all round

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Monica's avatar
Monica
15h

I am waiting for the day Trump is impeached. Having watched Newsnight last night with the warnings of AI and biological weapons attack and C4 news tonight and the grief of the Ukrainians All being led by the US and the Billionaire Musk. The U.K. , Europe, Canada, Australia and NZ need to coordinate we must escalate our protection as we can no longer or should ever trust the US again. I do not understand how one man can reap so much havoc, death and misery on the world economy, of course Netanyahu had led Trump by the nose as has Putin, whilst Netanyahu follows his agenda. I thought that the US constitution had checks and balances to avoid exactly this? A narcissistic bully. As Matt states very dangerous is becoming ever more frightening. Perhaps he will pop into wrestle a Tiger?

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