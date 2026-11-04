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Nuthatch's avatar
Nuthatch
9hEdited

Hmmm…… didn’t Gaza or its occupier come into it at all??? For you or anybody? Was it really all about gas prices? blue v red? I’m amazed, because, going back, how come Biden and Harris lost? Which huge set of Democrat voters left the Dems? Why would people see the Democratic Party as lost, corrupted, and confused? Since October 2023?

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Meg Howarth's avatar
Meg Howarth
8h

Re Michigan: 💥 ElSayed [has] become the first Muslim senator in #US history having also got the votes of a majority of #Michigan’s Jewish vote, according to exit polls 💥

ht @edwardluce.bsky.social @financialtimes.com

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