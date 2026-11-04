For Donald Trump, the turning point could not be clearer.

His decision to take the US into a war with Iran - and the price rises that followed - dragged down not only his popularity rating but Republican electoral hopes with them.

Don’t take my word for it. Just listen to comments made by Florida’s outgoing Republican Governor on the eve of the midterms poll: “We’ve just got to be honest. Gas is higher. It hurts people, working class people, and it’s higher because of this conflict.

“That’s just a fact,” said Ron DeSantis, arguing that failure to admit that was “gaslighting” voters.

Welcome to Channel 4 News’ weekly TrumpWorld newsletter, where our experienced correspondents take you inside the chaos, drama and consequences of Donald Trump’s America.

Along with the rest of Channel 4 News’ US team, I have travelled around the country ahead of this vote - from Florida to Georgia, Texas to Kansas, Michigan and beyond.

And it’s obvious that DeSantis is simply saying the quiet part out loud. Republicans may not want to shout it from the houses - but any strategist will privately admit - that Trump’s war was a political disaster because it led to a cost of living squeeze back home.

And that, of course, is politics 101. Or as one Michigander, who I spoke to at a drag-car racing event in the state’s Monroe County, put it (quoting the one-time political aide to Bill Clinton, James Carville), “it’s the economy, stupid”.

Others at the same event were similarly frank - the price of petrol, diesel and groceries were all up - and they planned to vote with their pocket book.

Overnight rebuke for Trump

It is a simmering anger that has delivered this extraordinary overnight kicking for Trump, who told voters to pretend he was on the ballot. Some of his party’s defeats were fully expected, others less so.

Even with all the hype that preceded it, Texas voting for Democratic senator James Talarico, pictured above, felt like a huge moment and there was similar excitement for Abdul El-Sayed, pictured below, too, in a victory in Michigan that will no doubt feed the debate on what Democrats do next.

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After all, this national result is a huge opening and opportunity for the opposition. Control of the House of Representatives and the Senate clearly means control of levers that could act as a break on the President’s domestic instincts, at least.

And while he has sidestepped Congress on almost all foreign affairs, he needs it to unlock access to military funding.

No wonder then, that the mood at the Democrats’ watch party in Detroit, Michigan, was buoyant from early in the night.

As candidates, members and volunteers danced the night away, Detroit’s new Democratic congressman Donavan McKinney told me that in the House, his party would start quickly with the accountability work.

At the event, I asked Pete Buttigieg - a possible 2028 Presidential candidate who lives in Michigan - if the Trump era was over. He argued that it was the beginning of the end but that there was a huge amount of work to do.

Lesser of two evils?

And he’s right. In a way, Democrats need to be a little cautious. The party will enjoy waking up to a new dawn, for sure, but this is a moment in which they must avoid complacency.

Some think this “blue wave” is really a “red undertow” (coined by analysts at the Cook report).

The cost of living has delivered the party big wins, because people were voting against the incumbent in the White House. Donald Trump may not have been literally on the ballot, but he may as well have been.

And yet, below even these giddy results for Democrats, there is a more nuanced picture that the highs of victory can easily mask.

First, Trump remains very popular among a solidly sized base, who will remain hugely influential in the Republican race for 2028.

That means that while these results will no doubt have strengthened the case being made by those Republicans who oppose Trumpism, they still have a mountain to climb.

And for Democrats, there is unquestionably the boost of some fresh and strong candidates, who have (in the face of admittedly weaker Republican alternatives) found ways to break through.

But I’ve also been struck by how little love there is for the opposition, too. So many voters tell me that they see both sides as corrupt, and find politics a choice of the lesser of two evils.

Shifting the dial

In Michigan, a focus group carried out for Channel 4 News by the research group PF Global, which I’ve mentioned here before, was incredibly telling. Asked for one word to describe the Democratic party, voters came up with options ranging from “lost” and “confused” to “sad” and “corrupt”.

And so while, perhaps, the age of Trump will come to a close, the battle of Trumpism rumbles on, and Democrats have less than two years to get themselves into shape to take on an ideology that has dominated in America for a decade and that can still persuade tens of millions of voters.

If it wasn’t for Trump’s war - and the economic consequences - Democrats might have been staring at a very different set of results today.

Now they have a chance to use this huge sweep of victories to try to shift the dial as attention turns to the next presidential elections.

US Midterms: How election night went from bad to worse for Trump

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