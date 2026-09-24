Oliver McGowan was 18-years-old when he died after being given an antipsychotic drug. This was despite a warning from his parents that it shouldn’t be administered.

That was 10 years ago. But now, his parents have discovered medical staff at Bristol NHS Foundation Trust, where he died, have accessed his medical records - even as recently as this year.

Reasons for this will be revealed during the current investigation, but it has left his parents, pictured below, furious.

Oliver was autistic, had a mild learning disability and epilepsy. He was, his family says, funny, bright and athletic.

‘Potentially unavoidable’

An independent review found that his death, at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, was “potentially avoidable”.

This led to a successful campaign by his mother to introduce mandatory training for health and social staff on disability and autism.

The family believes this has caused resentment, after they saw online posts. They have now questioned whether that resentment fuelled the inappropriate access.

Inappropriate medical records access

But this is the latest in a line of inappropriate access of medical records.

Following the Southport knife attack, nearly 50 staff members looked without reason at the medical records of the victims.

Separately, 11 staff at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust were sacked for inappropriately accessing the records of Valdo Calocane’s victims.

NHS England has warned that doing this without a valid reason would lead to disciplinary action, the loss of their job and potential criminal prosecution.

NHS trust ‘deeply sorry’

In a statement, Bristol NHS Foundation Trust said it was “deeply sorry for the distress that this situation has caused Oliver’s parents, at what is already a difficult time for their family”.

“Every patient and family has the right to expect that their personal information will be treated with care, respect and confidentiality. Any concern that records may have been accessed without a legitimate reason is something we take extremely seriously.”

The trust said it was undertaking a thorough investigation and it would be inappropriate to reach conclusions.

But Oliver’s parents, Paula and Tom McGowan, want to know what action will be taken.

The family has so far been told that three nurses are being investigated, a fourth member of staff is being reviewed separately and one doctor has self-referred to the General Medical Council.

Bristol NHS Foundation Trust has also referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

But Paula, pictured above, says this is a breach of confidentiality and trust, and that matters deeply.

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