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Peter Dorr's avatar
Peter Dorr
7h

One aspect of this concerning Trust not mentioned are the two NHS Trust are Foundation Trusts, These trusts are supposed to be more representative of their localities with elected and appointed Governors where it is assumed that they will make local NHS more accountable, unfortunately is not always so. The Government should try to rectify these failures.

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Tony Abbey's avatar
Tony Abbey
6h

I don't see any problem with this - what's the fuss? If I worked in the NHS and wanted to know something about adverse reaction to a drug, I would want to do this, Why are the parents angry about it?

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