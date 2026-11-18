First things first, a disclosure: I have never played any edition of Grand Theft Auto.

Yet even the most ardent non-gamer must acknowledge that the release of GTA VI is a big deal.

In fact, after 13 years in the making and a reported budget of more than $1 billion, it really is a very big deal.

Leading YouTuber Jelle van Vucht even goes as far as calling it “the biggest game to have ever been developed”.

Van Vucht’s GTA themed videos on his Jelly channel have garnered a staggering following of more than 23 million subscribers.

‘Biggest thing ever’

Just before he got the chance to play the new release, he spoke to me for Channel 4 News’ the breakdown. He said: “This one is, I mean, it’s the biggest thing ever. More than five thousand people have been working on this for 10 years straight.

“There’s only one of these per generation.”

No pressure then. However, Grand Theft Auto VI, released worldwide on November 19 at midnight, already looks like it might live up to the billing.

It has been called “a game of staggering scope” as it received universally positive reviews from critics. With a near perfect score of 99, GTA VI soared to the top of the ‘Best Games of All Time’ list by Metacritic, which aggregates reviews.

Actually though, you probably don’t need to go that far to find out why people love the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Share

Even as I sit writing this in the Channel 4 News office in Leeds, I am surrounded by colleagues who are not shy to tell me what the appeal of GTA is.

“The freedom and immersion” says one, another tells me it’s “the free will” and that, quite simply “it’s the only game where you can do whatever you want”.

Company culture

There’s no doubt GTA has become a cultural phenomenon, but questions have also been asked about the culture inside the company that makes it.

This latest release date has been pushed back multiple times and Rockstar has previously been accused of forcing staff to work longer hours to meet deadlines - which the company denies.

34 workers are believed to have been dismissed from Rockstar last year over claims “confidential information was shared”.

An employment tribunal heard the company was punishing staff for trying to unionise. In response, Rockstar said those staff were sacked over gross misconduct, rather than trade union activity.

Glorifying violence?

Grand Theft Auto literally refers to stealing cars in the US and the franchise has been criticised for glorifying violence.

Rasheed Abu-Eideh is a Palestinian game developer who tries to raise awareness about Palestine through his work. His upcoming game Dreams on a Pillow, for example, is set during the Nakba in 1948.

Abu-Eideh believes GTA provokes violence and that the realism Rockstar has achieved is problematic.

Share Channel 4 News

He said: “The most dangerous part of it is the gamification of killing, the gamification of war, the gamification of doing bad stuff, which looks like it’s an achievement in the game.

“Realism is one factor, but the gamification of killing, the gamification of the gangster’s style life is also much more dangerous.”

Credit: Rockstar

Van Vucht, however, disagrees.

“It’s like you’re the actor of a really good crime thriller”, he says.

“You’re in control of that actor. And while the game is violent, extreme violence is definitely optional. When you are free roaming, going around exploring your own little world, you can be as peaceful as you are in any other games.”

Female representation

Another long-standing area of controversy surrounding GTA has been its representation of women.

Historically, the franchise centered on male protagonists and drew criticism for hypersexualising and depicting violence against women.

Credit: Rockstar

However, developers may point to GTA VI introducing its first modern female lead as a sign of progress.

Whether you love it or hate it, Grand Theft Auto VI is undeniably a feat of technology and human-driven creativity.

As van Vucht puts it: “You can even say with the upcoming usage of artificial intelligence that this might be the last great video game which is all human developed.”

A big deal indeed.

GTA 6 released: This is gaming’s biggest ever moment

Share Channel 4 News

Leave a comment