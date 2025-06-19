About Channel 4 News

Engaging news and analysis for people who want to know ‘why?’.

The issues you care about, brought to life, by experts you know, trust and like.

Channel 4 News is committed to challenging expectations with stories that reveal and inspire, innovatively produced – with just a touch of mischief.

A passionate pursuit of the truth, a spotlight on injustice. News that’s on your side.

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